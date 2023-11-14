CT ranks second in lung cancer early diagnosis, but stark racial disparities persist, report finds

Connecticut ranks second nationwide for early diagnosis and five-year survival of lung cancer, but sharp disparities persist in early detection and treatment for Black, Latino, and Pacific Islander populations.

That’s according to new data released Tuesday by the American Lung Association. The report found Connecticut’s overall lung cancer survival rates across all ethnic groups are higher than the national average. Connecticut also ranked second nationally in early diagnosis of lung cancer.

But data shows that compared with white patients, Connecticut Latinos were 30% more likely to not receive any treatment for lung cancer and were 9% less likely to survive. Black people also were 19% less likely to get surgical treatment and 16% less likely to survive. Additionally, Asian and Pacific Islanders in Connecticut are the least likely group to be diagnosed early.

“That definitely seems to be a significant disparity there, at least the leading one for Connecticut, so it’s worth investigating,” said Zach Jump of the American Lung Association. “Once someone is diagnosed with lung cancer, survival rate is number two, surgery [is] number six. Looking very good. Connecticut seems to be doing well in many different areas.”

But Dr. Roy Herbst, deputy director of Yale Cancer Center said, “the state still has a lot of work to do to make sure that more of those at high risk for lung cancer are screened.”

There is also the issue of cancer patients who refuse care, Herbst said.

According to the report, Connecticut falls into the above average tier for the percentage of patients receiving no treatment for lung cancer. “Some patients do refuse treatment, but issues such as fatalism and stigma can prevent eligible patients from accessing treatment that may save or extend their lives,” Herbst said.

The American Lung Association is urging Connecticut residents to support H.R. 4286, federal legislation intended to eliminate barriers to access to lung cancer screening. According to UCLA Health, low-dose screening can cut lung cancer death rates by at least 20%, but only 5-15% of eligible people — including those with a history of smoking — get screened.

Lung cancer survivors from Connecticut are also part of advocacy efforts to bring more funding into research and education.

Megan Naughton, a West Hartford attorney, is in remission from stage 4 lung cancer. She said she was in Washington, D.C. recently to urge the National Institutes of Health to prioritize funding for more education to create awareness of “what early detection can do for folks, and early treatment.”