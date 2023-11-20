CT Receives $2 billion for rail infrastructure improvements

Connecticut’s rail passengers can expect to see shorter travel times to and from New York as a result of $2 billion in federal funds.

That’s according to Senator Chris Murphy who joined several federal, state and local officials at a press conference by the Devon rail bridge in MilfordMonday.

“Within the next 10 years with this investment, we will be able to move people from Bridgeport to New York City 20 minutes faster,” Murphy said.

The faster travel times aren’t a result of getting faster trains but upgrading and replacing several aging rail bridges in the state, according to officials. The money is coming from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. But officials say it's not just going to result in faster trains, but will bring in well paying union jobs and further entice companies to set up business within the state.

The Devon Bridge will get interim repairs but will eventually be replaced, Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

“They are both necessary because this bridge is 118 years old, and it's outlived its safe and useful life and so have 24 other bridges and projects in Connecticut, every one of the 25 projects funded by this measure are 100 years old or more,” Blumenthal said.

It will cost $119 million to repair the Devon Bridge and another $245 million to replace it, according to Governor Ned Lamont’s office.

And Murphy said the projects will attract good paying jobs.

“It just means a lot of jobs… you're talking about tens of thousands of good paying union jobs with decent wages and benefits and pensions that are going to come to Connecticut in order to get this work done,” Murphy said.

Other bridges in the state such as ones near Saugatuck, Old Saybrook and Old Lyme, will be replaced as well according to Garrett T. Eucalitto, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner. Those projects will get most of the funding at $826 million.