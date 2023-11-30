© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dual U.S.-Israeli citizen released by Hamas has CT ties

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST

An Israeli-American citizen kidnapped by Hamas in October and released Wednesday has Connecticut ties.

Liat Beinin Atzili, 49, has family in Waterford and she visited the state in August, according to the former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Atzili is the second Israeli American hostage released by Hamas from Gaza and that he'd had a chance to speak with Atzili’s parents.

“They’re very appreciative and things are moving well,” Biden said of his conversation with Atzili’s family.

Atzili’s husband, Aviv, is still being held hostage. Both were seized from Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Atzili’s cousin, Boaz Atzili, a professor in Washington D.C., told NPR he is relieved Liat is home and reunited with her three children.

“Both sides, as far as I’m concerned, have lost the war already,” he said. “The question is how we get from all that suffering to a path that leads to hope – rather than more suffering. And that requires a lot of political courage. And I’m not sure either side has the courage right now.”

Congressman Joe Courtney, a Democrat who represents Waterford, said in a statement his office will continue working for the release of Liat's husband.

“I am wishing Liat and her family comfort as they reunite and join them in praying for Aviv’s safety,” Courtney said.

Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old Israeli American dual citizen, was the first U.S. hostage to be released under the cease fire. Both of her parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on Oct. 7.

White House officials believe seven or eight Americans remain in captivity.

This story contains reporting from NPR and the Associated Press. Connecticut Public’s Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.
Tags
News Latest NewsNew London County
Jennifer Ahrens
Jennifer Ahrens is a producer for Morning Edition. She spent 20+ years producing TV shows for CNN and ESPN. She joined Connecticut Public Media because it lets her report on her two passions, nature and animals.
See stories by Jennifer Ahrens

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content