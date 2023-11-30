Dual U.S.-Israeli citizen released by Hamas has CT ties

An Israeli-American citizen kidnapped by Hamas in October and released Wednesday has Connecticut ties.

Liat Beinin Atzili, 49, has family in Waterford and she visited the state in August, according to the former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Atzili is the second Israeli American hostage released by Hamas from Gaza and that he'd had a chance to speak with Atzili’s parents.

“They’re very appreciative and things are moving well,” Biden said of his conversation with Atzili’s family.

Atzili’s husband, Aviv, is still being held hostage. Both were seized from Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Atzili’s cousin, Boaz Atzili, a professor in Washington D.C., told NPR he is relieved Liat is home and reunited with her three children.

“Both sides, as far as I’m concerned, have lost the war already,” he said. “The question is how we get from all that suffering to a path that leads to hope – rather than more suffering. And that requires a lot of political courage. And I’m not sure either side has the courage right now.”

Congressman Joe Courtney, a Democrat who represents Waterford, said in a statement his office will continue working for the release of Liat's husband.

“I am wishing Liat and her family comfort as they reunite and join them in praying for Aviv’s safety,” Courtney said.

Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old Israeli American dual citizen, was the first U.S. hostage to be released under the cease fire. Both of her parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on Oct. 7.

White House officials believe seven or eight Americans remain in captivity.

This story contains reporting from NPR and the Associated Press. Connecticut Public’s Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.