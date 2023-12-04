© 2023 Connecticut Public

Former CT lawmaker reports to federal prison following theft of coronavirus relief funds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published December 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST
Michael DiMassa, left, and his lawyer, John Gulash, right, speak to reporters outside federal court in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. DiMassa was sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing $1.2 million from the city of West Haven, Conn.
Dave Collins
/
AP
FILE: Michael DiMassa, left, and his lawyer, John Gulash, speak to reporters outside federal court in Hartford, Ct, May 31, 2023.

A former Connecticut representative reported to federal prison Monday in California.

Michael DiMassa,who represented the city of West Haven, was sentenced to 27 months in prison last May for stealing more than $1.2 million from the city. Most of that money was coronavirus relief aid, which DiMassa used to fund his gambling addiction.

DiMassa was ordered to report to authorities on Sept. 7. But a federal judge delayed the prison sentence on July 7 due to the birth of DiMassa's child.

DiMassa's wife, Lauren DiMassa, was also convicted for her role in the fraud case. She was sentenced to six months in federal prison and was released in October.

In addition to the 27 month sentence, MIchael DiMassa was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay almost $866,000 in restitution.

Connecticut Public’s Kelsey Hubbard Rollinson, Eddy Martinez, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
New Haven County
