© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT residents call for more federal heating assistance ahead of winter

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published December 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST
(Left to right) State Senator Kevin Kelly, Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, nonprofit Team Inc. CEO David Morgan and State Representative Kara Rochelle during a round table discussion with local, state and federal officials and nonprofit leaders regarding the need for more federal aid to support heating assistance programs held this morning at city hall in Ansonia, Connecticut December 11, 2023.
Abigail Brone
/
Connecticut Public
(Left to right) State Senator Kevin Kelly, Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, nonprofit Team Inc. CEO David Morgan and State Representative Kara Rochelle during a round table discussion with local, state and federal officials and nonprofit leaders regarding the need for more federal aid to support heating assistance programs held this morning at city hall in Ansonia, Connecticut December 11, 2023.

As colder weather sets in, some Connecticut residents are looking for ways to help ease the burden of home heating costs, and lawmakers are looking to help.

Dozens of residents from Ansonia, Shelton and surrounding municipalities, met Monday at Ansonia city hall to share their stories and urged lawmakers to seek more federal aid to use toward home heating assistance.

Team Inc., a nonprofit human services agency, provides home heating help. It saw a 29% increase in heating requests last year and served more than 17,000 residents in the lower Naugatuck River Valley region, according to President and Chief Executive Officer David Morgan.

Some clients of the agency spend the winter months deciding between buying groceries and paying the oil bill, case manager Jason Blakeman said.

“Do we heat or do we eat? It ultimately boils down to that. It’s what I hear from residents and our clients over and over again,” Blakeman said. “We have people talking about these issues, opening their stoves when they’re cooking and leaving their stove open at a time just to heat, and it should not have to be that way. That choice shouldn’t have to be there.”

The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) administers federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds.

Last year, Connecticut received $86 million in LIHEAP funds, including a supplemental appropriation, due to emergent seasonal needs. This year, the state was allocated $72 million, Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said.

“It is no slogan to say people are living paycheck to paycheck,” DeLauro said. “We know that lowering heating costs can work to save lives.”

Ansonia resident Stephanie Ocasio-Gonzalez is the executive office director for Team Inc., and is also an energy assistance recipient.

“It's really great to work for Team and to be able to be there to help the people. But then at the same time, there’s kind of that pull at your heart when people are calling and the benefit’s not enough and they need more help,” Ocasio-Gonzalez said.
Tags
News housingNew Haven CountyLitchfield CountyLatest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content