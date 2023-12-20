© 2023 Connecticut Public

PHOTOS: 'Nutcracker Suite & Spicy' brings community of dancers together in annual tradition

Connecticut Public Radio | By David Wurtzel
Published December 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Hip Hop dancer John “Tang Sauce” Manselle-Young performing in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. December 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Hip Hop dancer John “Tang Sauce” Manselle-Young performs in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2023.

After performing in the Boston Ballet's Nutcracker for many years as a child, in 2009 Carolyn Paine had the idea to modernize the show and bring it closer to home in Hartford.

Fourteen years later, Nutcracker Suite & Spicy has become a tradition bringing a diverse community of local performers together each year to celebrate the holiday season. The performance blends dance styles that are not traditionally combined, such as ballet, hip hop, and tap to serve a fresh take on a holiday classic.

Tap dancer Will Jackson has performed in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy for 11 years. Born and raised in Hartford, he is now a full time professional dancer. Will has also performed internationally in China and Dubai with Riverdance, where he performed for the Crown Prince and Princess royal family of Dubai in November 2021.

Hartford-based hip hop dancers Taris "Pop Tart" Clemons and John "Tang Sauce" Manselle-Young are a unique and dynamic duo both on stage and off. They can often be found performing together in the local dance crew "United Outkast."

Classically trained dancer Kayleigh Crocetto had her first professional experience in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy 13 years ago. Today, she owns her own dance studio, Dance Central, in Middlefield, Connecticut.

Performances of Nutcracker Suite & Spicy were held Dec. 15 through Dec. 18, 2023, at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. See photos from the performance below.

Hip Hop dancer John "Tang Sauce" Manselle-Young plays guitar while Will Jackson tap dances in a dressing room at at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford before performing in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy on Dec. 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Hip Hop dancer John “Tang Sauce” Manselle-Young plays guitar while Will Jackson tap dances in a dressing room at at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford before performing in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy on Dec. 14, 2023.
Since 2009, Lee Schanfein has annually traveled to Connecticut from Montana to partake in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy. Dec. 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Since 2009, Lee Schanfein has annually traveled to Connecticut from Montana to partake in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy. Dec. 14, 2023.
Taris "Pop Tart" Clemons flips over John "Tang Sauce" Manselle-Young at center stage in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford on Dec. 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Taris "Pop Tart" Clemons flips over John "Tang Sauce" Manselle-Young at center stage in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford on Dec. 14, 2023.
Taris "Pop Tart" Clemons performs a toe touch on stage at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford before Nutcracker Suite & Spicy on Dec. 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Taris “Pop Tart” Clemons performs a toe touch on stage at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford before Nutcracker Suite & Spicy on Dec. 14, 2023.
Hip Hop dancers John "Tang Sauce" Manselle-Young and Taris "Pop Tart" Clemons on stage at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford before Nutcracker Suite & Spicy on Dec. 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Hip Hop dancers John “Tang Sauce” Manselle-Young and Taris “Pop Tart” Clemons on stage at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford before Nutcracker Suite & Spicy on Dec. 14, 2023.
Kayleigh Crocetto in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford on Dec. 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Kayleigh Crocetto in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford on Dec. 14, 2023.
Kayleigh Crocetto in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. December 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Kayleigh Crocetto in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford on Dec. 14, 2023.
Dancers perform in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford on Dec. 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Dancers perform in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford on Dec. 14, 2023.
Lee Schanfein travels to Connecticut once a year since 2009 from Montana to partake in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy. She plays French Martini. Dec. 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Lee Schanfein travels to Connecticut once a year since 2009 from Montana to partake in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy. She plays French Martini. Dec. 14, 2023.
Tap dancer Will Jackson playing a soldier on stage in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford on Dec. 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Tap dancer Will Jackson playing a soldier on stage in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford on Dec. 14, 2023.
Tap dancer Will Jackson holds a Nutcracker on stage during a holiday party scene in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. Dec. 14, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Tap dancer Will Jackson holds a Nutcracker on stage during a holiday party scene in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. Dec. 14, 2023.
David Wurtzel
Dave Wurtzel is a 14 time Emmy Award winning Visuals Journalist at Connecticut Public. He is also the recipient of a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow award.
See stories by David Wurtzel

Related Content