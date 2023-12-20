PHOTOS: 'Nutcracker Suite & Spicy' brings community of dancers together in annual tradition

After performing in the Boston Ballet's Nutcracker for many years as a child, in 2009 Carolyn Paine had the idea to modernize the show and bring it closer to home in Hartford.

Fourteen years later, Nutcracker Suite & Spicy has become a tradition bringing a diverse community of local performers together each year to celebrate the holiday season. The performance blends dance styles that are not traditionally combined, such as ballet, hip hop, and tap to serve a fresh take on a holiday classic.

Tap dancer Will Jackson has performed in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy for 11 years. Born and raised in Hartford, he is now a full time professional dancer. Will has also performed internationally in China and Dubai with Riverdance, where he performed for the Crown Prince and Princess royal family of Dubai in November 2021.

Hartford-based hip hop dancers Taris "Pop Tart" Clemons and John "Tang Sauce" Manselle-Young are a unique and dynamic duo both on stage and off. They can often be found performing together in the local dance crew "United Outkast."

Classically trained dancer Kayleigh Crocetto had her first professional experience in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy 13 years ago. Today, she owns her own dance studio, Dance Central, in Middlefield, Connecticut.

Performances of Nutcracker Suite & Spicy were held Dec. 15 through Dec. 18, 2023, at The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. See photos from the performance below.

Hip Hop dancer John "Tang Sauce" Manselle-Young plays guitar while Will Jackson tap dances in a dressing room before performing in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy.

Since 2009, Lee Schanfein has annually traveled to Connecticut from Montana to partake in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy.

Taris "Pop Tart" Clemons flips over John "Tang Sauce" Manselle-Young at center stage in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy.

Taris "Pop Tart" Clemons performs a toe touch on stage before Nutcracker Suite & Spicy.

Hip Hop dancers John "Tang Sauce" Manselle-Young and Taris "Pop Tart" Clemons on stage before Nutcracker Suite & Spicy.

Kayleigh Crocetto in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy.

Kayleigh Crocetto in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy.

Dancers perform in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy.

Lee Schanfein travels to Connecticut once a year since 2009 from Montana to partake in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy. She plays French Martini.

Tap dancer Will Jackson playing a soldier on stage in Nutcracker Suite & Spicy.