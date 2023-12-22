Leadership change at DCF: Jodi Hill-Lilly takes helm as CT agency faces challenges and criticism

This month, Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes announced her decision to step down.

Starting in January, Deputy Commissioner Jodi Hill-Lilly will assume the role of the agency's interim leader, pending confirmation by the legislature as the official commissioner.

"We have done exceptional work under the leadership of Vanessa Dorantes,” Hill-Lilly said. “We're excited to maintain the momentum and go a little bit deeper because we have an emerging new sort of dynamic here in Connecticut and, I think, across the nation post-pandemic."

Her appointment comes several months after a report by Connecticut's Office of the Child Advocate was critical of DCF. The report, released earlier this year, highlighting various agency inadequacies and pointing out several preventable child deaths over the past three years.

The report's release triggered community criticism, particularly in response to high-profile cases, including the death of a 2-year-old in Stamford and allegations of sexual assaults involving teenagers in a DCF-funded group home in Harwinton.

The Office of the Child Advocate's report recommends the development of clear protocols and an annual report on how DCF engages with families.

State Sen. Kevin Kelly and State Rep. Vincent Candelora in October wrote a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont, advocating for creating a panel to examine DCF in light of the recent reports outlining agency issues, including concerns raised by the Office of the Child Advocate.

Hartford City Council member Josh Michtom said DCF “has good practices on the books” but emphasized a need for systemic changes within DCF to serve Connecticut families.

"There isn't a good system of quality control,” Michtom said. "DCF could act before a situation becomes critical, but because they're also always thinking about their budget, they tend to leave families to their own devices until things are in crisis."

Michtom represented 23-year-old Zavianne Grajales, a mother who was in foster care until age 18, in a court case. She claims that DCF intervened in her life, based on unsubstantiated allegations, and took away her children after a domestic violence incident. She said she ultimately won her case in 2020 and got her children back.

DCT wouldn't comment on the case, citing the legal proceedings and that records regarding child protective services are confidential.

Grajales said she's concerned about DCF disproportionately separating families of color.

“It really just seems like a lot of the times Hispanic and Black people get their kids taken away and don't get the chance to get them back,” Grajales said. “I'm one of the few who have been able to get my kids back and still to have them in my care."

In a typical year, DCF investigates about 28,000 reports of child abuse in Connecticut, with larger numbers of reports from larger cities such as Hartford, Bridgeport, and New Haven, which are more racially diverse.

Hill-Lilly said she is committed to addressing racial disparities.

“It is true: Black and brown families are overrepresented in our systems,” Hill-Lilly said. “We have done a whole lot to stand up what we call racial justice initiatives to make sure that we are not unfairly targeting families of color."

Hill-Lilly has a message to families: “We are operating in your best interest.”

“We look to partner with you ongoingly, to our providers who are helping us thank you, and to the workforce, who was out there working on behalf of the kids and the families, we appreciate you as well,” she said.