© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Streetscape improvements coming to major Hartford artery

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published December 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST
Provided
/
BETA Group Inc.
Planned improvements to a roughly half-mile stretch of Farmington Avenue (section-detail above) include bicycle lanes, new trees, widened sidewalks, ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and improved crosswalks and pedestrian signals.

One of Hartford’s main thoroughfares will undergo a transformation in the new year.

Local officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate the awarding of a contract for streetscape improvements to a roughly half-mile stretch of Farmington Avenue, a major east-west artery. Plans include bicycle lanes, new trees, widened sidewalks, ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and improved crosswalks and pedestrian signals.

“This corridor will be safer, more attractive, more accessible for our residents of Hartford and for the West End neighborhood,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who’s leaving office at the end of December. “It’ll mean a stronger connection both to our neighbors to the west and our neighborhoods to the east. And it will help support the great and thriving businesses along this corridor.”

Mayor-elect Arunan Arulampalam said he looked forward to supporting the project once in office beginning Jan. 1.

“This is such a core part of our vision for our community, such a big part of the future of this city,” Arulampalam said.

The $11.8 million project is being funded through state and federal grants, according to the mayor’s office. The contract was awarded to Hartford-based civil engineering firm BETA Group, Inc. Work will begin in the spring and last one to two years, officials said.

A representative of BETA Group said the work is not related to other recent construction along Farmington Avenue to replace water lines.
News
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate