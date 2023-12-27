© 2023 Connecticut Public

Stamford high school teachers willing to leave district over additional classes

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published December 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST
A High school classroom in Connecticut.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
A High school classroom in Connecticut.

Kate Tobin has spent 20 years teaching at Stamford Public Schools, and doesn’t want to leave any time soon.

“I'm a product of Stamford public schools,” Tobin said. “I live in Stamford, so I'm quite deeply entrenched.”

But that could change if Stamford Public Schools decides to go forward with a controversial proposal to require its high school teachers to teach six classes every day instead of every other day.

The district first proposed the idea in November, but teachers such as Tobin say the changes could overburden an already overworked faculty. Teachers are now saying they’re ready to resign if the changes end up taking place next year.

Tobin, who teaches 12th Grade English at Westhill High School says teaching an additional class would cut into the time she needs to grade course work and run several clubs at the school.

“You're expected to work on weekends, and you're expected to work nights, because otherwise the work won't get done,” she said.

The changes are to ensure similar teaching times between the high schools and elementary schools. It would also maximize efficiency according to Stamford Public Schools Spokesperson Kathleen Steinberg.

“In November, we presented a proposal that would have high school teachers increase their formal teaching time from 63 percent to 75 percent of the total instructional minutes in a school day, a change (that) would put high school educators on par with their peers at our elementary and middle schools,” Steinberg said.

The reasoning behind the proposed change makes little sense, according to John Corcoran, president of the Stamford Education Association. Corcoran said high school teachers deal with grading,leading clubs and reaching out to parents. They also act as a crucial resource for troubled students who may need guidance.

Adding one more class would take away from that.

“Ultimately, it affects the delivery of instruction. And ultimately, it affects the kids,” Corcoran said.
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

