Year in Pictures: Connecticut Public photographs that defined 2023

Connecticut Public's Visuals Team traveled across the state this year to bring visual storytelling to our news coverage. Our visual journalists work in both stills and motion, and are tasked with telling stories for the eyes and ears.

We were present during times of heartache and loss, and at times of joy and celebration. We were at the shoreline, in cities and suburbs, at colleges and games, at press conferences and speeches, and at strikes and festivals. Where life is happening we strive to connect our audience deeper to the community we serve.

Thanks for taking a look, and we hope you find the work of the past year from Tyler Russell, Ryan Caron King, Dave Wurtzel, Mark Mirko, Julianne Varacchi, Ayannah Brown, Joe Buglewicz and Joe Amon informative and inspiring.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Bianca Pierce, mother of 12 year old Se'Cret Pierce who was killed in a drive-by shooting on April 20, was surrounded by family and friends at a vigil on Huntington Street in Hartford, Connecticut. The vigil was set to take place at the shooting location, but Bianca collapsed several houses away. Unable to bring herself to the spot where her daughter died, the vigil marched down the street to embrace her in her grief.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Hartford's Proud Drill Drum and Dance Corp kicked off the celebration on June 29 to unveil New England's tallest mural in Hartford. A 170-foot mural now greets commuters as they travel on I-84 in downtown Hartford.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Terry "Cowboy" Sullivan takes a call during the primary election Sept. 12, 2023 at Black Rock Elementary School. Sullivan has been a poll volunteer in Bridgeport since he was a kid helping out his mom.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim made a late night return to his watch party at Gather Tap and Tavern on Nov. 7, 2023. Ganim was greeted by a crowd of supporters chanting "Four more years!" He declared victory on election night, but the election is not over. A judge threw out the results of the city's mayoral primary following accusations by Ganim's opponent, John Gomes, of absentee ballot fraud. A judge has ordered the city's mayoral primary to be redone on Jan. 23.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Jaquedah Williams (left) is steadied by volunteer and community organizer Rachel Vincent as Williams steps off of the wooden palette where the tent she lives in sits. Williams had been living in an encampment in New Haven’s West River Memorial Park for three years. The city gave residents of the encampment an eviction notice the week of March 15, 2023, leaving people living there scrambling to find another place to stay.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Karen Moore sits for a portrait in East Hampton, Conn. Moore is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, and a change in several insurers' billing codes will make a kind of breast reconstruction surgery inaccessible to her and hundreds of thousands of other people who have breast cancer.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Members of the Village Drill Team & Drum Corps march to the New Haven green in a parade commemorating Juneteenth. Tayvon Berryman, director of the team, says it was important to celebrate and keep African American history alive. “When you find out for yourself who you really are, it’s amazing to celebrate just who you are,” he said.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Ian Morrison (left) and Callie Scheetz (right) of Project Oceanology throw out a line to trawl for abandoned lobster pots in the Thames River near Groton, Connecticut, during filming for Cutline: Climate Change Along Connecticut’s Coast. Scientists say that colder water creatures are declining in Long Island Sound, while warmer water creatures are increasing.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Mac Welsher of Merrimack protects the puck from Quinnipiac forward Collin Graf forward during the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Quinnipiac went on to become 2023 National Champions.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public The Connecticut River is seen several feet above flood stage in July 2023 in Rocky Hill and Glastonbury. Heavy rains in Vermont sent entire trees, boulders and even vehicles flowing south through Connecticut. Floods like these could put farms on the Connecticut River out of business. If flood water touches a crop, food regulations prevent the crop from going to market. Bryan Hurlburt, commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture, estimated that approximately 2,000 acres were underwater near the Connecticut River.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public After the Oct. 7 attack by the militant group Hamas in southern Israel, Connecticut Jewish community members gather in West Hartford. Miriam Newman, who attends the New England Jewish Academy and lives in West Hartford, holds an Israeli flag along with her classmates on Oct. 9, 2023.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Nutcracker Suite & Spicy returned to The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford on Dec. 14. This modern version has been performed in Hartford since 2009 and is a mash up of many styles that are rarely seen together, such as ballet and hip hop.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Eric Moore looks out from his front door minutes after a large section of tree fell across his home on Route 195 in Mansfield, Connecticut. Heavy winds, combined with ice covered trees, resulted in power outages for nearly 800 people in the area. February 24, 2023.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Recording artist Thabisa stands for a portrait during the official grand opening of the Equitone recording studio at Neighborhood Music School in New Haven, May 4, 2023.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Union members and labor advocates picket across the driveway of New Britain Transportation in Meriden, blocking passage of school bus trying to leave the lot, Sept. 1, 2023, the first day of a strike by more than fifty of the company’s drivers. Nick Frangiamore of Teamsters Local 671 said a recent offer by the company was “insulting.” “It still fell below every single standard of which we asked them to hit,” said Frangiamore, “It was below wages, it was still below paid holidays, it was below 401(k), everything.”

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public John Gomes campaign workers (from left) Raysa Leguizamon, Vanessa De La Cruz and Ana Plaza listen as results are read after the closing of the polling station at Harding High School in Bridgeport, Conn., on Election Day November 07, 2023.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin speaks during a press conference at the former Fuller Brush Factory during a press conference to announce a $36-million project to develop the building into a 160-unit apartment complex, Dec. 6, 2023.

Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public At Bridgeport’s Latino Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, a member of Mariachi Trovadores de America warms up before taking the stage. Members of Connecticut Public staff hosted an outreach booth at the festival in order to better inform how we can serve the Latino population of Connecticut and beyond with our content and coverage.

Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public Children of families attending a Connecticut Public Listening Session pose while learning about photography. Unidad Latina en Acción brought local families, and families recently relocated from Latin America, to the New Haven People’s Center on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023 to speak with representatives from Connecticut Public. Throughout the year, Connecticut Public has been hosting listening sessions throughout the state to engage and learn from local Latino communities to better inform our content and coverage.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) celebrates after drawing a foul against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Jordan King (23) during the Women's Big East Tournament game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public After watching UConn Men's Basketball clinch the NCAA National Championship over San Diego State University, students and fans started fires, took down light posts, flipped cars and caused damage on UConn’s campus in Storrs on April 3, 2023.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Barbara Fair, executive director of Stop Solitary CT, breaks down into tears as she reads a poem about how correction facilities and mistreatment from corrections officers almost caused her son to lose his life, and how she wants change for others.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Hozier performs at the Sound on Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The festival, in its second year, was at Seaside Park Sept. 30 through Oct. 1.

Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public Nick D’Amato is escorted out of a Granby Board of Education meeting by police on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Granby, Connecticut. Members of the Granby community showed up to voice their comments to the board relating to a Pride Month video that discusses gender identification shown at Wells Road Intermediate School.

Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public Guests square dance just outside the barn during a Blue Slope Country Museum barn dance on Sept. 2, 2023 in North Franklin, Connecticut. The farm and museum has been hosting weekly barn dances for 25 years.

Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public Members of the Hartford Police Department march in the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday Oct. 8, 2023. The parade's original date of Sept. 10 was postponed respectfully following the death of Hartford Police Department Officer Bobby Garten.

Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public Iranian artist Minoo Emami gathers the pieces of her burned work during “A Fire for Peace” on Saturday Nov. 11, 2023 at the University of Hartford. In the performance, Emami was joined by women from different cultural backgrounds to participate mourning rituals based on Kurdish traditions, culminating in a burning of her work “Body Quilt.”

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) gets hit by Villanova Wildcats forward Christina Dalce (10) during the second half of the Women's Big East Tournament game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Thirteen-year old Ava Font, adopted by Nancy Camp, sits in her Stamford home. Ava was diagnosed with autism a toddler and then with an intellectual disability. Camp is struggling to get her daughter the care she needs to survive, and perhaps even thrive. She says Ava is not safe at home. A hospital says she can’t stay there forever. And alternate schools say she’s too aggressive to be enrolled.



Joe Amon / Connecticut Public National level fencing competitor, 10-year-old Sebastian Callavaro, sharpening his skills at the Rogue Fencing Academy with private lessons and competitive fencing classes with all age groups in Woodbridge, Connecticut May 25, 2023. The sport has gained renewed attention due to its application as a booster for college admissions applications.