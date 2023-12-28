New Year's celebrations: Hispanics continue traditions rooted in Ancient American Civilizations

As the year ends, many eagerly anticipate the new year's fresh start. In the Hispanic community, New Year's celebrations have a rich history with influences from ancient civilizations.

For instance, the Inti Raymi, a historic Inca ceremony, honors the Sun and New Year with music, masks, and food and is still celebrated every June 24 in Cuzco, Peru.

The Mayacelebrated the New Year, known as "The Seating of Pop," with fire dances and shamanic divination. Their advanced Maya solar calendar marked the New Year based on astronomical alignments.

The Aztec New Year on March 12, known as Yancuic Xihuitl, involves colorful dance performances, ceremonial music, ocote candle burning, and fireworks. Masks play various roles in Aztec culture.

From ancient civilizations to modern-day celebrations, some Latin Americans believe in the power of manifestation, especially regarding success and prosperity in the new year. People with Hispanic heritage across Connecticut continue elements of these unique rituals and traditions that they believe will bring them good luck and blessings in the coming year.

"Everybody gets dressed up, you do your make-up, your hair, your nails. My son always wears something new on that day," said Nancy Mendez, a Connecticut resident with Colombian roots.

Mendez views New Year's as a chance for a festive gathering where family and friends come together to welcome the upcoming year with positive energy and good vibes.

"We do a party at home," Mendez said. "We share traditional dishes; as Colombians, we do Natilla, buñuelos and pan de Bono, tamales."

Mendez said she and her family have good luck rituals to bring prosperity in the new year.

"We will put on our right pocket a $1 bill, so when New Year's hits this kind of like fortune for the year right in, that fortune will come in many different ways," Mendez said.

Originally from Peru, Luis Chuquillin shares his New Year's tradition of eating 12 grapes precisely at midnight as the clock strikes.

"Our family all get together to eat, listen to music, and dance," Luis said. "And for good luck, we eat 12 grapes".

With Guatemalan and Puerto Rican heritage, Alexandra Cabrera ushers in the new year with a sense of renewal.

"We clean the house before New Year's," Cabrera said. "I think it just means have to have it ready for the new year, you know, going in with a fresh slate. And then we take a shower, we wear clean pajamas, and then we go to bed."

Other popular New Year's Eve traditions among Hispanics involve wearing specific colored underwear, like red for love or yellow for prosperity, and walking around the block with luggage to symbolize a desire for travel.

As 2024 approaches, Mendez said it is time to embrace the spirit of gratitude and hope for a brighter future.

"Stay positive. You know, there are a lot of things that we go through; think about the struggles but also the accomplishments that you have throughout the year and look forward," Mendez said. "Make a change, make something positive, give back. Just be kind to yourself, be kind to the world. You know, take care of the environment. Take care of your family and friends."

