CT preparing for a weekend storm expected to bring up to a foot of snow to parts of state

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill,
Eddy Martinez
Published January 5, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST
David Daley prepares a snowplow in the Connecticut Department of Transportation Wethersfield Maintenance Service Center ahead of a snowstorm forecasted to drop five to 12 inches starting Saturday and continuing into Sunday.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
David Daley prepares a snowplow in the Connecticut Department of Transportation Wethersfield Maintenance Service Center ahead of a snowstorm forecasted to drop five to 12 inches starting Saturday and continuing into Sunday.

Connecticut is preparing for its first snowstorm of the season, with forecasters predicting portions of the state could see up to a foot of snow Saturday night into Sunday.

A winter storm watch is in effect starting Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service warns of snow, heavy winds and difficult road conditions.

Inland portions of Connecticut could see snow accumulations of six to 12 inches. Five to 10 inches of snow are possible in southern portions of the state, with less expected on the coast.

"Amounts will be lower near the shore where rain mixes in," Connecticut Public Meterologist Garett Argianas said. "Plan on travel delays Saturday night and Sunday."

Snow loading from heavy wet snow may lead to power outages, the NWS warns.

"Stay off the roads," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "Be careful. We're New Englanders. We know what to do."

Hundreds of plow trucks are standing ready to clear the roads, said Garrett Eucalitto, head of the state Department of Transportation. But he said a shortage of DOT plow truck drivers and contractors means it will take longer to clear the roads.

"We're short about a quarter of our contractors this year," Eucalitto said. "It's just a difficult job market, I think they're having difficulty filling positions, just like we are."

Drivers should stay off the roads, but if they have to travel, Eucalitto said, be patient and give plows the space to do their work.

"The fewer drivers we have, the longer it's going to take for us to do our job," he said.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

