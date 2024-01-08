CT Congress members call for more internet access funding

Thousands of Connecticut residents are at risk of losing access to reliable and affordable internet service unless Congress reaches a budget agreement.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) was started two years ago as part of the federal infrastructure bill. It provides discounted internet access and devices for low-income residents.

As Democrats and Republicans in Congress struggle to settle on a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the program may see a decrease in funding or remain at the same level.

Flat funding wouldn’t take into account inflation, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

“The bills are rising, the need for information is increasing,” Blumenthal said. “These families have to choose between putting food on the table, paying the mortgage and connecting to the internet.”

Last year more than 180,000 Connecticut households utilized the program.

“The situation is dire. The program is in danger. It's severely at risk. But it can be easily saved if bipartisanship continues to prevail,” Blumenthal said.

There are several statewide programs that bolster the ACP’s efforts.

The digital navigation program operates through the Connecticut State Library and was funded with $2.775 million in federal COVID relief dollars. The navigation program employs technicians in libraries across the state who help educate residents on how to use their electronic devices.

When the COVID funds expire, state officials are planning for federal funding to contribute to the program’s costs.

The ACP receiving the same funding amount as last year would be optimistic, Rep. Rosa DeLauro said.

“We clearly view these programs as a priority, and we'll move to look at how we can increase the funding,” DeLauro said. “What we had for 2023, is what we would have in 2024. And I'll be very blunt with you. If it's level funded, we need to consider it a win.”

The state is looking to expand its approach to universal internet access, with a recently released Digital Equity Planfocused on bridging the gaps.