‘It’s all about love’: LGBTQ Pride supporters rally to protest Enfield flag policy

LGBTQ+ advocates are set to rally in EnfieldMonday evening to protest what they say is a ban on flying the gay Pride flag at town hall.

Danielle Girard, vice president of Enfield PFLAG , said the rainbow flag used to fly at town hall during the month of June for two years, under a resolution passed by the previous town council.

“It was a very big flag,” Girard said. “It was flown in town hall or right on the steps when you walked up.”

Girard said she and her family posed for pictures under the flag to mark the event in June.

But the new Enfield council has passed a resolution saying only certain flags could be flown at town buildings: flags representing the state and country, as well as the prisoner-of-war and missing-in-action flag.

Girard said it’s a de facto ban on the town’s Pride flag, and could stop other local groups from requesting to fly their representation flags on holidays like Juneteenth.

“There are some other ones that wanted to fly, but they never asked. Juneteenth was one of them, but they did have their flag on the town green during their actual event during Juneteenth,” she said. “I do know that myself and other people are going to speak during the town council meeting specifically about this.”

Petitions to allow other types of flags to be flown by the town should be handled on a case-by-case basis, she added, to address concerns that hate groups would get their flags flown in Enfield. She said rally organizers hope to get other people to speak out who aren't just members of the LGBTQ+ community, but also have other flags, as well.

“We're specifically saying, like, ‘come with your flags, bring your flags,’ you know, what represents you – even that's autism awareness, and all those different things,” she said. “This isn't just about the rainbow flag anymore. It's about so much more than that.”

The rainbow flag had not divided the town in the two years it was flown during June, she said.

“We've never had any negative feedback from it,” Girard said. “Like no negative repercussions of this whatsoever. Having them take this away has caused a huge upset of people.”

Conservative detractors should not worry that flying the rainbow flag represents any kind of agenda, Girard added.

“It really is all about love and I think people need to remember that, that's what that flag shows,” she said. “It's all about inclusion and it's about people. It's not a lifestyle. This is about people.”