Mayor Joe Ganim challenger drops out of court-ordered Bridgeport election redo

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published January 30, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST
Updated January 30, 2024 at 6:39 PM EST
Lamond Daniels has withdrawn from the race for Bridgeport mayor.
Provided
/
Daniels Campaign
Lamond Daniels has withdrawn from the race for Bridgeport mayor.

One of the candidates for Bridgeport mayor dropped out of the race on Tuesday.

Democratic challenger Lamond Daniels says the Feb. 27 general election do-over is "unwinnable" for him because of incumbent Democratic Mayor Joe Ganim's "institutional advantages."

"I know that many Bridgeporters, regardless of their political affiliation, are angered about what we all witnessed, and in response, you may want to turn away from the political process," Daniels said in a statement. "But I implore each of you not to give into that anger or apathy but instead turn to action."

Another challenger, Democrat John Gomes, has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the future of his campaign.

The September primary results in the mayor's race were thrown out by a judge who found that Ganim's supporters mishandled absentee ballots, putting the outcome in doubt. The judge ordered a re-do primary.

Ganim appeared to win the original Democratic primary in September, defeating Gomes by about 250 votes. Ganim won the general election in November. He also won the primary do-over earlier this month.

Republican David Herz has said he would drop out of the race if Gomes and Daniels drop out.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont was recently asked if Gomes should drop out.

"Joe Ganim has won three times. At some point you gotta get back to governing. That would be my advice," Lamont said.

If Ganim is the only mayoral candidate left, then there would be no general election next month, and he would remain mayor for another four-year term.

"There'll be another election in three-and-a-half years," Lamont said.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

