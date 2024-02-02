Lamont honors 3 CT restaurants, chefs that are 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists

Gov. Ned Lamont has declared Connecticut the “Foodie Capital of New England” after three Connecticut restaurants were named semifinalists for this year’s prestigious James Beard Awards.

Chef Reneé Touponce of Mystic’s Port of Call and Oyster Club restaurants has been nominated in the highly competitive Outstanding Chef category. Scott Dolch, president and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said Chef Reneé is the first chef ever in Connecticut's history to be nominated as a semifinalist in this category.

“Reneé is a culinary artist who not only garners that claim, but it also distinguishes her as a chef who prioritizes the quality and kindness in our kitchen, which has been highlighted so many different times, with awards and prestige,” Dolch said.

Executive Chef David Standridge of The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic is a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Northeast category. Standridge said the Beard awards are special because the nominees are chosen for more than simply making tasty food.

“It's what we do for our communities, our workplaces and our staff. And for us that comes down to sustainability, said Standirdge. “Sustainability in our food that we source only locally from the last commercial fishing fleet in the state of Connecticut. I hope that these awards and the recognition that we get, provide inspiration for other restaurants to follow our lead in creating sustainable workplaces, places where people can work for a long time where there's no burnout.”

West Hartford Peruvian Restaurant CoraCora has been nominated once again in the Outstanding Restaurant category. Chef Macarena Ludena has been making traditional Peruvian cuisine for more than 12 years, earning many awards along the way, including the 2023 CT Restaurant of the Year. CoraCora owner Grecia Ludena, Chef Macarena’s sister, said the restaurant is a reflection of her own family.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public FILE, 2023: Mother of CEO/Owner Grecia Ludena and Head Chef Macarena Ludena smile as they are commemorated for becoming a national finalist in the James Beard Awards. Family run and owned Peruvian restaurant Coracora was named as a finalist for the James Beard Foundation Awards in the "Outstanding Restaurant" category. Governor Ned Lamont, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, and other government officials came to the restaurant celebrate and commemorate the occasion.

“Our parents, they told us to share our food, and share our hospitality,” Ludena said. “To always have an open seat for everyone, and so, in a sense, to make them feel at home. We are so grateful we get to share that hospitality with everyone here in the state.”

The James Beard awards finalists will be announced on April 3. The 2024 winners will be revealed at a ceremony in Chicago on June 10.