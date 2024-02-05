© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man dies after being shot by Bridgeport police in Ansonia

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:38 PM EST
A patrol car is parked outside of the police department headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
File: A patrol car is parked outside of the police department headquarters in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

A Bridgeport police officer chased and later shot a man in Ansonia after attempting to pull him over in Bridgeport as they investigated the area for drugs and weapons.

The man died shortly after.

Bridgeport police said they were conducting a weapons and narcotics investigation when they tried to pull the man over at around 5:10 p.m. Sunday on Oak Street.

The suspect fled in a car, traveling on Route 8 and later stopping at 200 Division St. in Ansonia, where he was shot. He was taken to nearby Griffin Hospital in Derby where he died.

Several state departments, including the Office of Inspector General, are now investigating. Bridgeport police say the officers involved in the shooting are being placed on modified duty.

A spokesperson for the city police department referred additional questions to the initial press release. The Ansonia Police Pepartment declined to comment and also referred questions to the Bridgeport Police Department.
Tags
News BridgeportFairfield County
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content