Man dies after being shot by Bridgeport police in Ansonia

A Bridgeport police officer chased and later shot a man in Ansonia after attempting to pull him over in Bridgeport as they investigated the area for drugs and weapons.

The man died shortly after.

Bridgeport police said they were conducting a weapons and narcotics investigation when they tried to pull the man over at around 5:10 p.m. Sunday on Oak Street.

The suspect fled in a car, traveling on Route 8 and later stopping at 200 Division St. in Ansonia, where he was shot. He was taken to nearby Griffin Hospital in Derby where he died.

Several state departments, including the Office of Inspector General, are now investigating. Bridgeport police say the officers involved in the shooting are being placed on modified duty.

A spokesperson for the city police department referred additional questions to the initial press release. The Ansonia Police Pepartment declined to comment and also referred questions to the Bridgeport Police Department.

