© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lamont pushes additional $43 million education funding to state legislature

Connecticut Public Radio | By Terell Wright
Published February 14, 2024 at 3:13 PM EST
FILE, 2023: Fourth-grader Joel Bryan shakes hands with Gov. Ned Lamont as he’s greeted by school officials and members of the local organization Calling All Brothers on the first day of school at BreakThrough Magnet School North.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE, 2023: Fourth-grader Joel Bryan shakes hands with Gov. Ned Lamont as he’s greeted by school officials and members of the local organization Calling All Brothers on the first day of school at BreakThrough Magnet School North.

Gov. Ned Lamont urged the state legislature to increase early childhood education services by $43 million at the General Assembly in Hartford, Wednesday morning.

The proposed increase would top the already approved $45 million designated for providing services like day care and education readiness.

“Expanding access to early childhood education has numerous benefits that include not only supporting children but uplifting entire families and improving economic outcomes,” Lamont said in a statement.

Lamont’s urging for additional funding comes amid growing calls for greater allocation to childhood resources statewide. CT Voices for Children’s latest report highlighted the critical need for expansive and robust early care and education.

Its findings unveiled that Connecticut’s child care issues continue to persist specifically impacting women of color. These disparities have long-lasting effects on parent productivity and children’s education.

Connecticut currently has the third-highest childcare costs in the country. More funds allocated to ensuring costs aren’t burdening families can improve that statistic. The non-profit told Connecticut Public that addressing the gaps for the state’s 45,730 children will improve childhood advancement, specifically among marginalized families.

Last year, an expert panel met to develop a five-year improvement plan for the state’s early childhood education system. The Blue Ribbon Panel, dispatched by Lamont, found that $2 billion was needed to overhaul and improve the current childhood care apparatus.

The plan would include higher wages and expanded benefits for teachers, flexible child care schedules, subsidies for parents, expanded grants for child care institutions and technological improvements.

“You can’t just expand — you need the systems in place to do that,” Beth Bye, commissioner of the Office of Early Childhood, said.

Under Lamont’s administration, state funding for early childhood education services has grown from $214.1 million to $404.5 million, an 88.9% increase.

If approved, the increase in funds would be applied to the state’s 2025 fiscal budget.
Tags
News educationLatest News
Terell Wright
Terell Wright is a Larry Lunden News Intern based in New London. He attends Connecticut College, where he is studying political economy and history. Wright has reported for various outlets including The Day, American City Business Journals and WABE.
See stories by Terell Wright

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content