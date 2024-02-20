© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hamden’s Best Video Film and Cultural Center the focus of upcoming documentary

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published February 20, 2024 at 5:24 PM EST
In “Best Video, the Movie”, Gorman Bechard chronicles the ups and downs of the Hamden institution, the Best Video Film and Cultural Center which film buff Hank Paper opened in 1985 with just 500 titles.
Alisha Martindale
/
Best Video Film and Cultural Center
In “Best Video, the Movie”, Gorman Bechard chronicles the ups and downs of the Hamden institution, the Best Video Film and Cultural Center which film buff Hank Paper opened in 1985 with just 500 titles.

Hamden documentary filmmaker Gorman Bechard didn’t have to travel very far for his latest effort “Best Video, the Movie”, at least at first. Bechard’s love letter to the once proud and ubiquitous video store starts just a few blocks from his home at Best Video Film and Cultural Center.

“Best Video today has over 46,000 titles. That’s more than Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu combined,” said Bechard in the kickstarter campaign video he set up to help fund the film.

Bechard is perhaps best known for his rock documentaries, like “Color Me Obsessed”, the 2011 film about the Minneapolis-based 80’s rock band The Replacements, and “Who is Lydia Loveless”, about the making of the singer-songwriter’s 2016 album “Real”, and the subsequent tour with her band.

In “Best Video, the Movie”, Bechard chronicles the ups and downs of the Hamden institution, which film buff Hank Paper opened in 1985 with just 500 titles.

“Every single title I could easily recommend,” said Paper in the trailer for the documentary. ”I wasn’t just a businessman, I knew something about movies. I had a great staff.”

Bechard’s documentary also profiles other video stores across the country that have survived and thrived in the new millennium, and, like Best Video, have become a mecca for film buffs.

“These are the stores that are allowing you to watch what you want to watch, not some cold algorithm,” Bechard said. “No, if you go into one of these stores you get a recommendation from a human being, someone who is also a film lover.”

“Best Video, the Movie” is currently in the production phase. A trailer for the documentary is available on the kickstarter web page.
Tags
News New Haven Countyfilmhistory
Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series Where Art Thou? Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of Morning Edition, and later of All Things Considered.
See stories by Ray Hardman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content