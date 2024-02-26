Bridgeport general election set to end multi-month election fraud controversy

Bridgeport voters head to the polls Tuesday to put to rest a highly controversial election year marred by accusations of absentee ballot fraud. The election is happening as voter apathy becomes apparent, which John Gomes, an Independent candidate for mayor, acknowledged.

“We've talked to people, they're tired, they're concerned,” Gomes said. “But what I'm saying to them is that we shouldn't be tired, because look what's happening.”

Mayor Joe Ganim is trying to keep his seat as his challenger Gomes, a former assistant chief administrative officer to Ganim (formerly chief administrative officer) is largely campaigning against Ganim’s alleged transgressions.

As previously reported by CT Public, Ganim’s campaign was accused of absentee ballot fraud, which led to a district court judge ordering a new primary in October.

Gomes sued immediately after his September primary loss and said he does not plan on taking any additional legal action to contest the election if he loses the general election. .

“No, February 27 is it,” Gomes said.

Gomes says he’s going into Tuesday with less resources than Ganim.

“This has been a story about David and Goliath,” Gomes said.

Gomes failed to beat Ganim in the September primary, which immediately led to a lawsuit to force a new primary which Gomes won. Gomes won the primary by just 251 votes. The general election in November went on anyway, but the results were invalidated by a new primary. Ganim was able to handily beat Gomes in the January 23 primary through absentee ballots and in person votes with state election monitors in place.

Gomes is running as an independent candidate. A Republican candidate, David Herz is also on the ballot. Ganim says his last victory is proof the city backs him as he characterized recent attacks by Gomes as a sign of desperation.

“I think it's redeeming of what they know, is important that we want to continue in the city of Bridgeport,” Ganim said.

Gomes says he’s relying on fears that another Ganim term would mean a continued lack of transparency which in part, led to the election controversy in the first place.

“Because we are tired, we don't show up and guess what happens,” Gomes said. You're back to where you began.”

But Gomes is going up against the state Democratic party’s support for Ganim who was recently endorsed by Gov. Ned Lamont, Senators Chris Murphy, Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

Ganim is also being supported by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz., who appeared at a Ganim campaign event on Feb. 24. While Ganim has gained supporters from the state party which routinely backs fellow party candidates, Gomes has faced dwindling popular support over time.

However, Gomes’ former supporters have expressed apathy over the election and the lack of accountability centered around the alleged ballot fraud, after several Ganim campaign volunteers were captured on surveillance camera stuffing several ballot drop boxes across the city in 2023.

Gomes is facing a seemingly uphill battle against Ganim, but one organization does see a silver lining. Bridgeport Generation Now Votes, which backs Gomes, is getting attention from residents.

Gemeem Davis, the vice president and co-director for the group says new members have been attending meetings.

“It's been an absolute win on that side of democracy and Bridgeport Generation Now Votes is organizing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.