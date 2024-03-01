Man accused of killing a Yale grad student pleads guilty to murder charge

A man accused of killing a Yale grad student has pleaded guilty to a charge of murder.

Qinxuan Pan, 32, appeared before a judge Thursday. Pan allegedly shot Kevin Jiang on a New Haven street in February 2021.

Jiang, an Army veteran, was a student in Yale's School of the Environment. He was engaged to be married. Court documents show Jiang was shot multiple times and at close range.

In the documents, authorities said audio and video surveillance records showed Jiang getting out of his car after what sounded like a collision and approaching a vehicle behind him. Then the sounds of gunshots is audible.

Pan was later captured in Alabama, after the shooting in Connecticut.

Prosecutors said he had rented an apartment under a false name, and was found with $19,000 in cash, his father’s passport and several cellphones.

Pan faces a total sentence of 35 years in prison when he is sentenced in New Haven Superior Court on April 25, 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.