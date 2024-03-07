© 2024 Connecticut Public

Bridgeport may shutter six schools due to health and academic woes

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published March 7, 2024 at 4:49 PM EST
Wilbur Cross High School student Jeshua Herrera talks with Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, during her visit to the school September 27, 2023. "The attention to detail, the sense of possibility, that is what education is. Our vision about what public schools should be, particularly for high school students, is that there should be a lot of choices for students and families," Weingarten said during her visit.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Wilbur Cross High School student Jeshua Herrera talks with Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, during her visit to the school September 27, 2023. “The attention to detail, the sense of possibility, that is what education is. Our vision about what public schools should be, particularly for high school students, is that there should be a lot of choices for students and families,” Weingarten said during her visit.

Six schools throughout Bridgeport may close their doors due to health concerns and poor academic performance, according to Superintendent Carmela Levy-David.

Levy-David said the schools should close immediately, citing dangers to students and staff.

“Three of the schools have asbestos in the floors and piping,” Levy-David said. “Issues also include restrooms that are grossly inadequate and in need of renovation.”

The schools slated to close if the board of education agrees, are Bridgeport Learning Center, Bryant School, Edison School, Hall School, Paul Laurence Dunbar School and Wilbur Cross School.

But the schools also perform poorly compared to others in the area. Levy-David said the district has struggled with low performance and the closures are part of a plan to improve student outcomes, since she tied poor building conditions with poor academic performance.

She still needs school board approval but said the closures would save taxpayer money and would not hurt students.

Levy-David said the poor state of the buildings makes it harder for students to concentrate on their studies.

“The condition of these buildings dictates that we cannot continue to have students trying to be successful and to learn, the data shows that students are not being successful in these environments.”

The schools, some of which have existed since World War I, have suffered from deteriorating conditions for decades. The district, especially some schools like Hall which serves students in the East End, are among the poorest in the city.

EdSight, the state’s education standards portal, shows Bridgeport’s over 19,000 students are disproportionately poor.

Around 44 percent of all students statewide qualify for free or reduced lunches. In Bridgeport, that number is over 86 percent for the 2023-2024 year.
