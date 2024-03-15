CT state trooper who shot and killed man found not guilty of manslaughter

A Connecticut state trooper charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing a 19-year-old man after a high-speed car chase in 2020 has been found not guilty.

Trooper Brian North could have faced up to 40 years in prison. He faced a manslaughter charge for shooting and killing Mubarak Soulemane in January 2020.

The jury returned with the verdict Friday afternoon.

North left the courthouse without taking questions from reporters.

The verdict ends a two-week trial where the state prosecutor, Robert Devlin, argued North needlessly shot and killed Soulemane, who stole a car in Norwalk and ended up leading police on a chase into New Haven, where he was killed by North after being boxed in by several police vehicles.

Soulemane was inside a vehicle and holding a knife when North fired his gun. An internal report stated North was not in immediate danger and his use of lethal force was not necessary.

Jurors heard testimony from various witnesses, including Soulemane’s former partner, a cellphone store employee and various law enforcement officers who spoke about the day or judging the actions of North.

Soulemane was experiencing mental health issues in the days before his death, his family members say.

An expert witness for the defense testified that a police officer's use of force only needed to be reasonable, not necessarily right.

The local NAACP and clergy decried the shooting as another unnecessary killing of a Black man by police, but race was not raised as an issue at the trial. They and Soulemane's family criticized law enforcement for not trying to de-escalate the situation.

This is a developing story, which will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

