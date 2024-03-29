Dignitaries, family gather in Stamford to remember Joe Lieberman

Former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman was remembered by dignitaries at a funeral service Friday in his hometown of Stamford.

Chris Dodd served in the Senate with Lieberman for more than two decades and knew him far longer than that.

“Many of us, and I'm one of them, are having a hard time accepting and processing the tragic passing of Joe Lieberman, my friend for more than half a century,” Dodd said.

Dodd said even during crises, Lieberman always conveyed a sense of calmness. Dodd said that was a hallmark of how Lieberman treated other people.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public U.S. Senator Chris Murphy delivers remarks during funeral services for Joe Lieberman Hundreds at Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford, Ct.

Lieberman died Wednesday at the age of 82 due to complications from a fall.

Among those speaking at the funeral was Al Gore, who ran for president on a Democratic ticket with Lieberman in the disputed 2000 election.

Gore described Lieberman as a "mensch" who both bridged partisan political divides and wasn’t afraid to go against mainstream political currents.

Noting there is no English equivalent for the Yiddish term, Gore told mourners at Congregation Agudath Sholom that they could find its meaning just by looking at his former running mate.

“Those who seek its definition will not find it in dictionaries so much as they find it in the way Joe Lieberman lived his life: friendship over anger, reconciliation as a form of grace,” Gore said. “We can learn from Joe Lieberman’s life some critical lessons about how we might heal the rancor in our nation today.”

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Joe Lieberman’s wife Hadassah walks with members of her family outside of the Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford after her husband's funeral service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report, which will be updated.