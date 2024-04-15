UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl picked in WNBA Draft, Connecticut Sun select Leila Lacan

Former UConn women's basketball players Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl began their professional careers Monday night hearing their names called in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Edwards, a forward, was the sixth overall pick being selected by the Washington Mystics. Mühl, a guard, was picked No. 14 overall (second pick in the second round) by the Seattle Storm.

The Connecticut Sun selected French guard Leila Lacan with the 10th overall pick.

As expected, Caitlin Clark was the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

The Fever taking Clark had been a foregone conclusion since she announced on Feb. 29 she would turn pro. Nearly 17,000 tickets were claimed to watch the draft at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home to the Fever and the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

The draft was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in front of 1,000 fans, who bought all the tickets within 15 minutes of them going on sale a few months ago.

Los Angeles chose Stanford’s Cameron Brink at No. 2. She’ll get to stay in California and gives the Sparks a two-way player.

Chicago had the third pick and chose South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso before the Los Angeles Sparks were on the clock again and and selected Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson.

Dallas took Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon with the fifth pick before Washington drafted Edwards.

LSU’s Angel Reese was the No. 7 pick by the Chicago Sky.

