© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mass Evictions impact dozens of Bridgeport families

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published April 16, 2024 at 2:36 PM EDT

Nearly 30 Bridgeport families are facing eviction after their buildings were sold to a New York-based landlord.

Residents were blindsided when some of them were given just 7 days notice to move out after a strip of multi-family buildings along East Main Street were sold. Bridgeport residents, housing advocates and elected officials gathered outside one of the sold properties Monday to protest the mass evictions.

The building was sold in late February. Eviction notices were sent to residents in early March and continued into April, residents said. The new landlord, 503 E Main St LLC, is owned by Benjamin Yakubov, according to state business records.

Leslie Caraballo, who has lived in her duplex with her 5-year-old daughter for five years, organized the protest.

“It shouldn't have gotten to this point,” Caraballo said. “They should have just talked to us the way we were trying to talk to them. Now that we reached out, now they want to do relocation fees. How was that fair?”

All of the evictions were for lapse of time or “no-fault” evictions, meaning the landlord opted not to renew the lease, through no fault of the tenant, Caraballo said.

Additionally, the ground-floor commercial spaces in some of the buildings saw rent increases of more than $1,000, according to Caraballo.

The landlord is working with some tenants to reach a compromise, according to State Senator Herron Gaston, a Democrat, who represents the neighborhood impacted by the evictions.

“It does seem like there is some level of negotiations that's happening on a case by case basis, it might be different for someone else that might have a different set of arrangements,” Gaston said.

The increase in rent for some tenants reflects the state’s housing crisis and needs, Gaston said.

“We cannot put enough housing in the ground fast enough. We need affordable housing. We need mixed use housing. We need low income housing,” Gaston said. “This is a clarion call for the state of Connecticut, our legislators, our governor, to invest, especially in our inner cities, to get housing up as soon as we can so that people have a menu of options.”

The landlord did not respond to Connecticut Public’s request for comment.

Nearly 30 Bridgeport families are facing eviction after their buildings were sold to a New York-based landlord.

Residents were blindsided when some of them were given just 7 days notice to move out after a strip of multi-family buildings along East Main Street were sold. Bridgeport residents, housing advocates and elected officials gathered outside one of the sold properties Monday to protest the mass evictions.

The building was sold in late February. Eviction notices were sent to residents in early March and continued into April, residents said. The new landlord, 503 E Main St LLC, is owned by Benjamin Yakubov, according to state business records.

Leslie Caraballo, who has lived in her duplex with her 5-year-old daughter for five years, organized the protest.

“It shouldn't have gotten to this point,” Caraballo said. “They should have just talked to us the way we were trying to talk to them. Now that we reached out, now they want to do relocation fees. How was that fair?”

All of the evictions were for lapse of time or “no-fault” evictions, meaning the landlord opted not to renew the lease, through no fault of the tenant, Caraballo said.

Additionally, the ground-floor commercial spaces in some of the buildings saw rent increases of more than $1,000, according to Caraballo.

The landlord is working with some tenants to reach a compromise, according to State Senator Herron Gaston, a Democrat, who represents the neighborhood impacted by the evictions.

“It does seem like there is some level of negotiations that's happening on a case by case basis, it might be different for someone else that might have a different set of arrangements,” Gaston said.

The increase in rent for some tenants reflects the state’s housing crisis and needs, Gaston said.

“We cannot put enough housing in the ground fast enough. We need affordable housing. We need mixed use housing. We need low income housing,” Gaston said. “This is a clarion call for the state of Connecticut, our legislators, our governor, to invest, especially in our inner cities, to get housing up as soon as we can so that people have a menu of options.”

The landlord did not respond to Connecticut Public’s request for comment.
Tags
News Fairfield County
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content