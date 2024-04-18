Puerto Rican parades and festivals in CT announced for summer 2024

This summer’s Puerto Rican parades and festivals will begin June 15 and conclude in late September. They’ll take place in New Haven, Hartford, and five other communities across the state.

Over 100 members of the Puerto Rican community gathered at the capitol to mark the announcement of this year's festivities, commemorating the 60th anniversary of celebrating Puerto Rican culture in the state.

The lineup features seven events scheduled across the state, with notable highlights such as the return of the New Britain and Waterbury parades after years of absence, amplifying the anticipation surrounding the occasion.

Organizers from the Connecticut Institute for Community Development (CICD) Puerto Rican Parade unveiled the dates.



Saturday, June 15 – Boriken Festival of Eastern Connecticut

Saturday, June 22 – Festival Puertorriqueño de New Britain

Sunday, July 14 – Puerto Rican Parade & Festival of Fairfield County

Sunday, Aug. 4 – Meriden Puerto Rican Festival

Puerto Rican Festival Saturday, Aug. 10 – New Haven Puerto Rican Festival

Puerto Rican Festival Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15 – "Borifest" Puerto Rican Festival & Parade of Waterbury

Sunday, Sept. 22 – Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade & Festival del Coquí

Rep. Jimmy Sanchez, D-Hartford, kicked off the announcement with members of the CICD Puerto Rican Parade. Organizer Sammy Vega and Joe Rodriguez, expressed gratitude to the community and state representatives for their unwavering support.

Vega underscored the coalition's unity and pride in representing past activities in Connecticut.

"What excites me even more is that for the first time ever this year’s parade will be held in the heart of the Puerto Rican community, La Calle Park,” Vega said. “It’s been almost 15 years since the parade last passed through Park Street, making this event even more special.”

Rodriguez, president and board member for the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven, said the legislature played a vital role in the parades and festivals.

“Last legislative session was critical in helping us elevate the work that we do but the funds they provided post-pandemic through art, culture, and tourism were critical in helping us again elevate the work and also help relaunch a few festivals that we haven't seen in a few years.”

The Puerto Rican festivals are funded by the Connecticut legislature, with an approved amount of $350,000 allocated for this year's festivities, according to Rodriguez.

Sonia Alvelo, a business entrepreneur and Connecticut ambassador of Junte Boricua, also invited everyone to join the first Puerto Rico parade being held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 18 to celebrate and bring together members and friends of Puerto Rico diaspora.

Last year's Hartford festival was postponed due to the sudden death of aHartford police officer. Former Mayor Luke Bronin indicated at the time that there might be funds available to compensate for the postponement.

Vega confirmed receipt of support, amounting to over $100,000 for last year's Hartford festival. He added that it was important to have “good insurance” following past experiences.

Organizers said the 60th anniversary of the Puerto Rican Day Parade is expected to draw over 100,000 people. They say these events contribute significantly to Connecticut’s economies and bring all communities together in celebration.