Bridgeport mosque criticizes police response to alleged bias incident

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published April 30, 2024 at 4:32 PM EDT
FILE, 2022: The Masjid An-Noor (above) in Bridgeport is raising concerns about the response time of the Bridgeport Police Department following alleged threats.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE, 2022: The Masjid An-Noor (above) in Bridgeport is raising concerns about the response time of the Bridgeport Police Department following alleged threats.

A Bridgeport mosque is criticizing local police for their reaction to an alleged bias incident that occurred in late April.

Members of the Masjid An-Noor mosque on Fairfield Avenue said someone made threatening comments to members of the mosque on April 26. The Council on American Islamic Relations’s Connecticut chair, Farhan Memon, said the person in question called them terrorists and threatened their lives.

Mehmon said the incident comes during a time of heightened tension in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel..

"At a time of heightened global tensions, particularly concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, such incidents can escalate quickly,” Memon said.

More mosques in Connecticut are stepping up security measures. The federal government reports 14 applications for security grants were filled by mosques in Connecticut so far this year. That’s compared to only three that were filed in 2023.

Bridgeport police said the incident was an argument between a driver and a pedestrian. But Memon said the police are relying on out of date information and said two people involved in the altercation have since made statements to police.

Memon also reported another potential bias incident at the mosque to police in March.ue.

He said they had to call police twice, calling a detective one of the members knew personally a second time in order for police to arrive. According to Memon it took 25 minutes for police to respond. Police have not released the police report yet but say the incident is being investigated.

Memon said police have told them the call was downgraded because the suspect made statements then drove off, but he said houses of worship need more consideration.

“I think that any call that comes in from the house of worship these days deserves a heightened response.”
