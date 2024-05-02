© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

May Day rallies championed worker rights in CT and abroad

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:25 PM EDT
Holding roses to represent professors and academics killed in the Israel-Hamas war, participants in a May Day rally at the Wesleyan Liberated Zone" hold a moment of silence, May 01, 2024.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Holding roses to represent professors and academics killed in the Israel-Hamas war, participants in a May Day rally at the Wesleyan Liberated Zone" hold a moment of silence, May 01, 2024.

Protests and rallies were held throughout Connecticut on Wednesday, marking May Day or International Workers Day. At two rallies, one in Hartford and another in Middletown, people gathered to advocate for labor in Connecticut and abroad.

In Hartford, Make the Road Connecticut brought together 13 coalitions from diverse backgrounds. May Day is a time to celebrate and lift the needs of every kind of laborer, Giselle Chavez, an organizer, said.

“These are workers like restaurant workers, construction workers, retail workers, hospitality, food service,basically, any worker that are here and fight as everybody does. This is their day, Chavez said.”

From advocating for healthcare access through initiatives like HUSKY 4 Immigrants to fighting for eviction protections, organizers say the rally amplifies the voices of those often marginalized in the workforce.

Working on state and federal policies is important to providing pathways to legal work in the U.S. and citizenship, said Sara Swetzoff, a community organizer at Make the Road., emphasized focusing on policies at the state and federal level that would enable more people to work legally in the U.S. through asylum or other pathways to citizenship.

“That would include, also, immigrants or asylees from Palestine,” Swetzoff said.

In Middletown, a rally organized by the Faculty for Justice in Palestine at Wesleyan University voiced support for workers' rights. Drawing from the Black radical tradition and principles of nonviolent civil disobedience, Gary James Bertholf, an assistant professor in the Department of African American Studies, said May Day is about global collective action in pursuing justice and peace.

“I think it's important for us to figure out ways to pry loose resources to support people that are living in precarious and vulnerable situations in Gaza,” Bertholf said.

Batya Kline, a graduate student and member organizer of the Palestinian support group at Wesleyan University, emphasized the need to raise awareness about the challenges faced by workers in Connecticut and Palestine, and called for solidarity.

“How many billions of dollars have to go over there to commit genocide when the people in our community are starving or unable to find good jobs why can't we reinvest that money in our communities,’ Kline said.
Tags
News Latest News
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa is a journalist with extensive experience in Latino communities' politics, social issues, and culture. She founded Boceto Media, a digital Spanish-language newspaper based in Connecticut. Maricarmen holds a Bachelor's in Social Work from Springfield College, and a Master's in Journalism and Media Production from Sacred Heart University. As a reporter for Connecticut Public, she is dedicated to delivering accurate and informative coverage of the Hispanic/Latino population in the region. Maricarmen is an experienced and passionate journalist who strives to bring a voice to the stories of her community.
See stories by Maricarmen Cajahuaringa

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content