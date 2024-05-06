New Haven alders don't adopt Gaza ceasefire resolution

New Haven is not moving forward with a Gaza cease-fire resolution after the Board of Alders decided to shelve the matter.

Monday night’s decision drew jeers from the audience, many of whom were pro-Palestinian protesters.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he had reservations about the resolution.

“My own reading of the resolution is it feels to me to not capture all of the opinions of New Haven residents and, frankly, is more divisive than what we need right now, which is bringing the city together,” Elicker told Connecticut Public in an interview before the meeting.

New Haven resident Francesca Maria says the board has been indecisive on the matter.

“I think it just comes down to the New Haven Board of Alders not having the political will to take it up,” Maria said before the vote.

Monday's vote followed a hearing last week in whichdozens of people testified both in support and in opposition to the resolution.

In Connecticut, Bridgeport and Windsor are among local cities that have approved a cease-fire resolution. But Hartford has voted down a resolution, while Hamden has tabled the matter. Elsewhere, the Boston City Council last week voted in favor of a cease-fire resolution.

The New Haven meeting came after a peaceful pro-Palestinian protest Monday night on the Yale University campus and rally outside City Hall. About 200 people gathered in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war and called on the Board of Alders to adopt the cease-fire resolution.

Monday’s rally comes after four demonstrators were arrested last week stemming from a protest outside the Yale president’s home and the Yale police department. Videos posted on social media appeared to show at least one protester being forcibly held on the ground by police. Late last month, about 45 Yale students were arrested following days of on-campus protests related to the war. Yale has said it "fully supports" peaceful protests and freedom of speech, but does not tolerate policies being violated.

Protesters are calling on the university to divest from companies that produce military weapons they say play a role in the Israel-Hamas war.

Similar protests have been happening on college campuses across the U.S.