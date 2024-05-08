Teachers and advocates rally to voice concerns as budget cuts impact Hartford Public Schools

At Weaver High School, members of the teacher’s union, parents and advocates gathered on Tuesday for a council meeting addressing the budget and its implications for Hartford Public Schools.

The rally was a continued response to announced layoffs by Hartford Public Schools, which said expiring federal pandemic assistance funds left them short on money.

Carol Gale, president of the Hartford Federation of Teachers, said the significant budget cuts proposed by the Hartford Board of Education leave a $30.4 million shortfall.

“I don't know why we have been flat-funded for so long, and expenses go up every year,” Gale said. “We do need to have some [increase] in our budget every year. So there is excess money in the state budget, the state needs to invest more money in education.”

During the city council meeting, Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam acknowledged the challenge posed by teacher position cuts due to school deficits. He said collaborative efforts with the city council and state leaders, secured $10.5 million in funding. Arulampalam said of the $10.5 million, $5 million was coming from the state, $1 million was coming from the city taking on the budget of school crossing guards and $4.5 million would come from the Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Fund.

“They are taking this $10.5 million, as victory, and that's really not the case, not filling vacant positions like critical supports that students with special needs have," Constanza Segovia, an education advocate said. “And of course, the quality of the education — there's no question that is going to be impacted.”

Jesse Sugarman, executive director of communications at Hartford Public Schools, said that the Hartford Board of Education initially expected to cut 162 general education teaching positions. However, after accounting for retirements, resignations, filled vacancies, and existing empty positions, the actual number of certified employees who lost their jobs with Hartford Public Schools was reduced to 30. That includes some recent hires of the Paso a Paso program, which brought teachers from Puerto Rico to teach in the Hartford Public Schools.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Addressing a rally at Weaver High School May 07, 2024, State Child Advocate Sarah Eagan said, “Connecticut has one of the largest gaps in educational funding for school districts that educate primarily white students and school districts that educate primarily children of color. And that's hundreds of millions of dollars in disparity. And you've talked about it here. Why should four miles down the road, children have every opportunity at their fingertips and here you have to beg and stand outside and shout at the rain to get Music and Art and teachers what they need?"

Sugarman said they are grateful for the $1 million allocated to cover the cost of crossing guards, but voiced concerns about the proposed $4.5 million coming from from the OPEB Fund.

“At this point, we are unaware of such plans,” Sugarman said. “The mayor’s proposal would mean we would essentially be using our own money to fund our general budget, and the city would not be providing anything in addition to the $1 million for crossing guards. We hope to come to a resolution with the Mayor’s office and City Council to figure out how to create more city revenue dedicated to public education.”

Arlene Angel, a Hartford resident and parent, expressed dismay over potential education cuts.

“In my two decades here, I have observed that the Hartford public schools have continued to decline in quality. Do not commit this grave mistake with the budget,” Angel said. “Allocate more support for education, for language services, after-school programs, and special education before they fall behind irreparably.”

“The impact that this has already had on the mental health of the staff and the students in our schools. The kids see that,” Bridge Allison, a Hartford teacher, said during public testimony. “That is on the legislature, that is on every other adult who hasn't made it a priority to invest in our system.”

Arulampalan's office said they will make a major announcement on Wednesday regarding the Hartford Board of Education.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Andriana Milner, with the CT Black and Brown Student Union, joins a rally Tuesday, May 07, 2024, at Weaver High School in the wake of Hartford Public Schools recently announcing plans to lay off almost 400 employees.

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.