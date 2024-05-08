© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hartford mayor names new appointments with ‘deep financial experience’ to Board of Ed

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published May 8, 2024 at 6:35 PM EDT
Educators and parents rallied outside Weaver High School in Hartford, Ct., in the wake of a recent announcement by Hartford Public Schools to lay off almost 400 employees. Addressing the crowd, State Child Advocate Sarah Eagan said, “Connecticut has one of the largest gaps in educational funding for school districts that educate primarily white students and school districts that educate primarily children of color. And that's hundreds of millions of dollars in disparity. And you've talked about it here. Why should four miles down the road, children have every opportunity at their fingertips and here you have to beg and stand outside and shout at the rain to get Music and Art and teachers what they need?”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Facing hundreds of layoffs, Hartford educators and parents rallied outside Weaver High School (above) the day before mayor Arulampalam announced five new Board of Education appointments.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam on Wednesday announced five new appointments to the Hartford Public Schools Board of Education.

“It’s a diverse group,” Arulampalam said at a press conference at Hartford City Hall. “It’s a team that I think brings a lot of different expertise to the table, a lot of expertise to bear, and one that I think will work really collaboratively with the city to help build a vision for our schools.”

The picks include Jennifer Hockenhull, finance director at the American Congenital Heart Association; Kory Mills, a manager in Hartford’s Office of the Chief Operating Officer; Ruth Reynolds Fortune, an attorney at Wiggin and Dana LLP; Steven Tatum, a former HPS English teacher and former board secretary for the Hartford Federation of Teachers; and Stephen S. Wilson, a manager at technology company Cyient.

The mayor said he picked a team including three candidates with “deep financial experience,” which he thinks is a key skill amid fiscal troubles at the district.

“We really wanted partners who can kind of parse through long-term fiscal solutions for the Board of Ed, both, you know, state solutions, and also looking through how we use those funds and whether there are ways we can work, we can partner with the school board in trying to create efficiency,” Arulampalam said.

The nominations are subject to approval by the Hartford City Council. Council President Shirley Surgeon told reporters the nominees would participate in an interview process and be voted on at the council’s May 28 meeting. They would join four other elected board members.

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.
Tags
News Latest News
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content