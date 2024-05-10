Candidates scramble for State Sen. Marilyn Moore’s seat

Several candidates, ranging from political newcomers to former Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch have confirmed they are seeking State Sen. Marilyn Moore’s seat after she declined to seek reelection on Wednesday.

Bill Finch / Provided

Finch, who served as state senator for the same district twenty years ago, said if elected, he would prioritize job creation.

“I think that I could be that kind of catalyst that helps us understand how fighting climate change is going to create great jobs, for building trades, living wage jobs,” Finch said.

Finch joins other candidates who confirmed they are running for Moore’s seat, such as former Bridgeport City Councilmember Tyler Mack, and Trumbull resident Sujata Gadkar Wilcox who previously ran for a state representative seat in 2018 and 2022.

They have limited time to woo potential votes. The convention to endorse Democratic candidates for federal and state legislative offices begins next Tuesday , 5:30 p.m. at Bridgeport City Hall. Approximate 58 delegates from the state Democratic Party within the 22nd district comprising Trumbull, parts of Bridgeport and Monroe will decide who to endorse.

Finch said he doesn’t expect any candidate to get a majority of the vote for an endorsement, partly due to the suddenness of Moore’s announcement.

“We weren't anticipating this,” he said.

Mack confirmed his bid Thursday, a day after Moore announced she would not seek reelection.

The 28-year-old, who was endorsed by Bridgeport Generation Now Votes, a reform minded voter outreach group for his city council elections, said he’s committed to serve.

Provided Tyler Mack

"I love Bridgeport. I love Trumbull. I love Monroe. And I really just want to give back and do what's best for the people."

Despite this being the first time Mack would seek state election, Gemeem Davis, the co-director and president of Bridgeport Generation Now Votes said he’s an experienced vote getter, despite his relative youth.

While the candidates are proclaiming their dedication to their district, Finch, who has decades of experience in Bridgeport politics, believes lining up enough delegates could be a challenge due to Trumbull having 21 delegates, Monroe having 4 and Bridgeport having 34. This could impact how many votes a candidate gets.

“Not only did he run good, clean campaigns in 2021 and 2023, he was the top vote getter in the south end and downtown districts.”

The future winner would replace Moore, who first got elected in 2014 as a reform minded candidate. She would go on to challenge Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim in two ill-fated mayoral primary campaigns in 2019, and 2023. Moore was unable to gain enough signatures to appear in the primary.

Provided Sujata Gadkar Wilcox

Mack was endorsed during his city council runs by Unrig Bridgeport, a reform minded coalition which attacked Bridgeport’s party machine politics. Those criticisms came to a head during a highly contested 2023 primary where Ganim’s campaign as well as challenger John Gomes’ were accused of absentee ballot fraud.

Quinnipiac professor Sujata Gadkar Wilcox, a Trumbull resident, also confirmed she would run on Friday.

“This seat requires somebody who understands that because it's three different towns, it requires somebody who understands the needs of all three,” Gadcar Wilcox said.

Gadcar Wilcox, unlike other candidates, has not served in an elected position but was recently appointed by Governor Ned Lamont to the state’s Human Rights Commission in 2023, and has taught human rights and constitutional law classes.

