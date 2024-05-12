© 2024 Connecticut Public

Rescuers free 2 horses stuck in several feet of mud in Connecticut

The Associated Press
Published May 12, 2024 at 5:41 PM EDT

Two horses stuck deep in mud for hours in southeastern Connecticut were pulled out by more than a dozen rescuers Saturday, emerging messy and tired, but safe.

A trio of horses were walking from a pasture to a barn though swampy woods in the New London County town of Lebanon, about 25 miles southeast of Hartford, when they became mired in the muck. Workers were able to walk one horse out, but suction trapped the two, according to a Facebook posting by Stirrup Fun Stables Rescue, Inc.

“The more you try to get yourself out — and you can’t — you kind of get yourself deeper in,” Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jay Schall said Sunday. “And that’s basically what happened to two of them. They were just really stuck.”

Firefighters who responded to the call Saturday afternoon found the horses partially on their sides with their legs buried in mud, Schall said.

Dozens of rescuers worked to clear a path and to position sleds under the horses so they could be pulled out. The horses were free by Saturday evening.

“Both horses had been warmed up enough to stand and we are happy to report both got up without issue and were happily eating some fresh hay,” the fire department posted on Facebook.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
