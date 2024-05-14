© 2024 Connecticut Public

Connecticut goes all out for Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut

By Frankie Graziano
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:52 PM EDT
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever scored 21 points as the Indiana Fever go down 79-76 to the Dallas Wings playing at College Park Center on May 03, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Even Connecticut caught the Caitlin Clark Fever.

The basketball superstar, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, made her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Fever took on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun’s home-opener was sold out. The last time that happened was in 2003, during the Sun’s inaugural game at the arena.

Karalyn Meineke is a Connecticut Sun season-ticket holder. As she stood in the concourse before the game, she noticed it wasn't much of a "Sun atmosphere; it's more of a Caitlin Clark atmosphere."

And while Clark wasn't on the home team, the Connecticut crowd gave her a warm welcome as she was introduced.

Among those in the crowd: Geno Auriemma, the UConn women's basketball coach. (Connecticut knows a thing or two about basketball, considering UConn's longtime domination in the sport for both women and men.)

Several people held signs and some said this was their first time catching a WNBA game. Several folks in the crowd donned Iowa Hawkeyes jerseys in honor of Clark and her record-setting college career.

"I'm just ready for the game," Clark said before the game. "I think I'm ready for this moment. No matter how it goes. Good, bad, whatever it is. This is a first for me. It's a great learning opportunity."

You only get your first WNBA game one time, she said.

"You better make the most of it."
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of The Wheelhouse, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
