CT nonprofit affordable housing providers to receive millions in federal funding

In an effort to boost affordable housing across Connecticut, several nonprofit groups will receive nearly $2 million in federal dollars.

Seven nonprofit affordable housing providers in Connecticut will receive a portion of the funds, including Trumbull based Connecticut Housing Partners, which owns and operates several affordable complexes in Fairfield County.

Some of the money will be used to increase Fairfield County’s workforce housing, according to Connecticut Housing Partners Chief Executive Officer, Renée Dobos.

Workforce housing is housing affordable to residents earning between 60% and 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI), Dobos said. It enables employees to afford housing in the community where they work.

“I'm talking about teachers and firemen and police and pharmacists, and the CNAs,” Dobos said. “People that are working in their community that really can't afford to live there.”

Connecticut Housing Partners is advocating for more affordable options in Fairfield County, Dobos said.

“Help us build housing for their workforce so that their workers are not commuting an hour, an hour and a half to get to work because they can't afford to work in the community that they live in, especially down here in Fairfield County,” Dobos said.

The average household income in Fairfield County is around $100,000, according to 2021 U.S. Census data. Statewide, the median household income is slightly more than $88,000.

While the exact Connecticut allocation isn’t known yet, it’ll likely be on par with last year’s $2 million dollars received from the federal NeighborWorks funding, according to Dobos.

In Connecticut, seven housing providers are part of the NeighborWorks network, including NeighborWorks New Horizons in New Haven, Neighborhood Housing Service of New Britain and Mutual Housing Association of Greater Hartford.

The state’s allocation is being distributed from the $75 million given to NeighborWorks America, a congressionally chartered nonprofit. NeighborWorks is distributing the funds among nearly 250 local housing providers across the United States and Puerto Rico.

“Together with the NeighborWorks network, we are working to make affordable, safe, and resilient communities,” Marietta Rodriguez, CEO of NeighborWorks America said.