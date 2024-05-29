CT groups say they will 'flood Hartford' to protest Israeli airstrike on Rafah

Pro-Palestinian groups plan to rally outside Connecticut’s Capitol building Wednesday. The organizing groups describe the rally as an emergency call to action for an end to Israel’s military offensive on Gaza. This comes after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) latest attack on the city of Rafah, and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike hit a refugee tent camp in a western part of Rafah, causing a large fire and killing at least 45 people. Women and children made up most of the dead and dozens were wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

“We are here today to be in community and ground ourselves in the urgency of this moment, but also to recommit ourselves to push further and fight harder for Palestinian liberation,” organizers wrote in a joint statement.

Gaza’s Health Ministry estimates that at least 36,000 people have been killed since Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel — the country’s deadliest day in its history — prompting Israel’s military offensive on Gaza.

“We must get more organized and take action to end war and militarism that destroys our people and our planet,” the Connecticut groups’ statement continued. “We will show up today, tomorrow and the next day and every day after that until we free Palestine and free all of us from the evils of U.S. imperialism.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country must destroy, what he says, are Hamas’ last remaining battalions in Rafah.

Wednesday’s event follows another protest in support of Palestine held May 8 outside the state Capitol. As the CT Mirror reported, on the last day of the legislative session, protesters called on lawmakers to hold a special session to withdraw Connecticut’s investments in Israeli bonds, as well as in Israeli companies.

The rally at 5:30 p.m. is being held by a number of groups, including American Muslims for Palestine CT, We Will Return, CT Dissenters, Voice for Humanity, Party for Socialism and Liberation CT, Jewish Voice for Peace New Haven, Hartford Jewish Organizing Collective, Students for Justice in Palestine at UConn and Western Connecticut State University Muslim Student Association.

This story will be updated.