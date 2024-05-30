© 2024 Connecticut Public

CT state trooper dies after being hit by vehicle on I-84 in Southington

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:36 PM EDT
Douglas Sacha
/
Getty

A state trooper died after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on a Connecticut highway Thursday afternoon.

Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was hit by the passing vehicle while outside his cruiser on eastbound Interstate 84 in Southington near exit 31, according to the Connecticut State Police.

After Pelletier was hit by the passing vehicle, authorities said the driver evaded the scene. The motorist was later located by police and taken into custody.

Pelletier was a nine-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to fly at half-staff following the state trooper's death.

“I am devastated to learn about the loss of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who was killed today in the line of duty while serving the people of Connecticut,” Lamont said in a statement. “This is a tragic reminder about the dangers law enforcement face every day when they leave their homes and go to work.”

Police are expected to provide more details on the crash Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

