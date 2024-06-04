Here's a list of 2024 Juneteenth festivities happening in Connecticut

Freedom Day, or Juneteenth, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last group of African Americans to be freed after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Today, the holiday celebrates the lives of the enslaved and Black history in the United States.

In 2021, the Biden Administration declared Juneteenth a federal holiday, and it was named a state holiday by Gov. Ned Lamont the following year. Read below to learn about some of the events happening around the state.

Berlin

Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 22

Where: Berlin-Peck Memorial Library

234 Kensington Road

Bridgeport

Juneteenth Parade and 32nd Harambee Parade

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Seaside Park

1 Barnum Dyke

Enfield

3rd Annual Enfield Juneteenth Festival

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Enfield Town Green

820 Enfield St.

Danbury

Western Connecticut State University “Emancipation Jubilation”

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: WCSU Midtown Campus

181 White St.

Groton

Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: 295 Meridian St.

Guilford

Constance Baker Motley Stamp Discussion

When: Wednesday, June 19

Where: Guilford Free Library

67 Street Park

Hartford

Amistad Center’s Juneteenth Gala

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Wadsworth Museum of Art

600 Main St.

Champion for Freedom Documentary Screening

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Connecticut’s Old State House

800 Main St.

Connecticut Science Center Honors Juneteenth

When: Wednesday, June 19

Where: Connecticut Science Center

250 Columbus Blvd.

Parkville Market’s Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 22

Where: 1400 Park St.

Hebron

CoDE’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Burnt Hill Park

148 East St.

Litchfield

Nzinga’s Daughters’ “Underground Railroad” African Storytelling, Songs & Drumming

When: Wednesday, June 19

Where: Litchfield Community Center

421 Bantam Road

Milford

5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Milford Green

84 S Broad St.

New Britain

NBMAA’s 23rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: New Britain Museum of American Art

56 Lexington St.

New Haven

Juneteenth Homage Performance

When: Friday, June 14

Where: New Haven Green

250 Temple St.

Juneteenth Village

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: New Haven Green

250 Temple St.

Juneteenth Bike Tour

When: Sunday, June 16

Where: New Haven Green

250 Temple St.

New London

Connecticut Landmarks’ Juneteenth Festival

When: Saturday, June 8

Where: Hempsted Houses

11 Hempstead St.

Norwalk

Norwalk Green’s Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Norwalk Green

8 Park St.

Norwich

Norwich Three-Day Juneteenth Celebration

What: Open Mic Night

When: Friday, June 14

Where: 80 Broadway

What: Juneteenth Fun Run

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Mohegan Park Fountain

189 Mohegan Park Road

What: Miss Juneteenth Pageant & Gala

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Hotel Callista

352 Main St.

What: Juneteenth Community Cookout

When: Sunday, June 16

Where: 48 Franklin St.

Old Saybrook

Acton Public Library’s Juneteenth Program

When: Tuesday, June 11

Where: Acton Public Library

60 Old Boston Post Road

Simsbury

Rhythm and Brews Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center

22 Iron Horse Blvd.

Stamford

Stamford Juneteenth

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Mill River Park

1010 Washington Blvd.

Waterbury

B.L.A.C’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Library Park

267 Grand St.

West Hartford

West Hartford Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: West Hartford Town Hall

50 S. Main St.

West Haven

West Haven Celebrates Juneteenth

When: Saturday, June 8

Where: Brent Watt Park

24 Tile St.