Here's a list of 2024 Juneteenth festivities happening in Connecticut
Freedom Day, or Juneteenth, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last group of African Americans to be freed after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Today, the holiday celebrates the lives of the enslaved and Black history in the United States.
In 2021, the Biden Administration declared Juneteenth a federal holiday, and it was named a state holiday by Gov. Ned Lamont the following year. Read below to learn about some of the events happening around the state.
Berlin
Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 22
Where: Berlin-Peck Memorial Library
234 Kensington Road
Bridgeport
Juneteenth Parade and 32nd Harambee Parade
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Seaside Park
1 Barnum Dyke
Enfield
3rd Annual Enfield Juneteenth Festival
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Enfield Town Green
820 Enfield St.
Danbury
Western Connecticut State University “Emancipation Jubilation”
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White St.
Groton
Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: 295 Meridian St.
Guilford
Constance Baker Motley Stamp Discussion
When: Wednesday, June 19
Where: Guilford Free Library
67 Street Park
Hartford
Amistad Center’s Juneteenth Gala
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Wadsworth Museum of Art
600 Main St.
Champion for Freedom Documentary Screening
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Connecticut’s Old State House
800 Main St.
Connecticut Science Center Honors Juneteenth
When: Wednesday, June 19
Where: Connecticut Science Center
250 Columbus Blvd.
Parkville Market’s Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 22
Where: 1400 Park St.
Hebron
CoDE’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Burnt Hill Park
148 East St.
Litchfield
Nzinga’s Daughters’ “Underground Railroad” African Storytelling, Songs & Drumming
When: Wednesday, June 19
Where: Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Milford
5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Milford Green
84 S Broad St.
New Britain
NBMAA’s 23rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: New Britain Museum of American Art
56 Lexington St.
New Haven
Juneteenth Homage Performance
When: Friday, June 14
Where: New Haven Green
250 Temple St.
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: New Haven Green
250 Temple St.
When: Sunday, June 16
Where: New Haven Green
250 Temple St.
New London
Connecticut Landmarks’ Juneteenth Festival
When: Saturday, June 8
Where: Hempsted Houses
11 Hempstead St.
Norwalk
Norwalk Green’s Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Norwalk Green
8 Park St.
Norwich
Norwich Three-Day Juneteenth Celebration
What: Open Mic Night
When: Friday, June 14
Where: 80 Broadway
What: Juneteenth Fun Run
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Mohegan Park Fountain
189 Mohegan Park Road
What: Miss Juneteenth Pageant & Gala
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Hotel Callista
352 Main St.
What: Juneteenth Community Cookout
When: Sunday, June 16
Where: 48 Franklin St.
Old Saybrook
Acton Public Library’s Juneteenth Program
When: Tuesday, June 11
Where: Acton Public Library
60 Old Boston Post Road
Simsbury
Rhythm and Brews Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
22 Iron Horse Blvd.
Stamford
Stamford Juneteenth
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Mill River Park
1010 Washington Blvd.
Waterbury
B.L.A.C’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Library Park
267 Grand St.
West Hartford
West Hartford Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: West Hartford Town Hall
50 S. Main St.
West Haven
West Haven Celebrates Juneteenth
When: Saturday, June 8
Where: Brent Watt Park
24 Tile St.