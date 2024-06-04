© 2024 Connecticut Public

Here's a list of 2024 Juneteenth festivities happening in Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio | By Shanice Rhule
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM EDT
A Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony attendee holds the official Juneteenth flag, created by Connecticut resident, Ben Haith.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Freedom Day, or Juneteenth, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last group of African Americans to be freed after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Today, the holiday celebrates the lives of the enslaved and Black history in the United States. 

In 2021, the Biden Administration declared Juneteenth a federal holiday, and it was named a state holiday by Gov. Ned Lamont the following year. Read below to learn about some of the events happening around the state.

Berlin
Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 22
Where: Berlin-Peck Memorial Library
234 Kensington Road

Bridgeport
Juneteenth Parade and 32nd Harambee Parade

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Seaside Park
1 Barnum Dyke

Enfield 
3rd Annual Enfield Juneteenth Festival

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Enfield Town Green
820 Enfield St.

Danbury
Western Connecticut State University “Emancipation Jubilation”

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White St.

Groton
Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: 295 Meridian St.

Guilford
Constance Baker Motley Stamp Discussion

When: Wednesday, June 19
Where: Guilford Free Library
67 Street Park

Hartford
Amistad Center’s Juneteenth Gala

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Wadsworth Museum of Art
600 Main St.

Champion for Freedom Documentary Screening

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Connecticut’s Old State House
800 Main St.

Connecticut Science Center Honors Juneteenth

When: Wednesday, June 19
Where: Connecticut Science Center
250 Columbus Blvd.

Parkville Market’s Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 22
Where: 1400 Park St.

Hebron
CoDE’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Burnt Hill Park
148 East St.

Litchfield
Nzinga’s Daughters’ “Underground Railroad” African Storytelling, Songs & Drumming

When: Wednesday, June 19
Where: Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road

Milford
5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Milford Green
84 S Broad St.

New Britain  
NBMAA’s 23rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: New Britain Museum of American Art
56 Lexington St.

New Haven
Juneteenth Homage Performance

When: Friday, June 14
Where: New Haven Green
250 Temple St.

Juneteenth Village

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: New Haven Green
250 Temple St.

Juneteenth Bike Tour

When: Sunday, June 16
Where: New Haven Green
250 Temple St.

New London
Connecticut Landmarks’ Juneteenth Festival

When: Saturday, June 8
Where: Hempsted Houses
11 Hempstead St.

Norwalk
Norwalk Green’s Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Norwalk Green
8 Park St.

Norwich 
Norwich Three-Day Juneteenth Celebration

What: Open Mic Night
When: Friday, June 14
Where: 80 Broadway

What: Juneteenth Fun Run
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Mohegan Park Fountain
189 Mohegan Park Road

What: Miss Juneteenth Pageant & Gala
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Hotel Callista
352 Main St.

What: Juneteenth Community Cookout
When: Sunday, June 16
Where: 48 Franklin St.

Old Saybrook
Acton Public Library’s Juneteenth Program

When: Tuesday, June 11
Where: Acton Public Library
60 Old Boston Post Road

Simsbury
Rhythm and Brews Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
22 Iron Horse Blvd.

Stamford
Stamford Juneteenth

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Mill River Park
1010 Washington Blvd.

Waterbury 
B.L.A.C’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Library Park
267 Grand St.

West Hartford 
West Hartford Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: West Hartford Town Hall
50 S. Main St.

West Haven  
West Haven Celebrates Juneteenth

When: Saturday, June 8
Where: Brent Watt Park
24 Tile St.
Tags
News Latest NewsBlack Voices
Shanice Rhule
Shanice Rhule is a recent graduate of the University of Connecticut where she has written for her school’s newspaper and radio station. She has previously worked with Connecticut Public as a Social Media Intern and is currently their Dow Jones Digital Media Intern for the summer of 2024.
See stories by Shanice Rhule

