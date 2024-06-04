Stamford awards $75,000 in microgrants to local nonprofits

Nearly double the amount of nonprofits throughout Stamford are set to get money from Mayor Caroline Simmons’ Community Microgrant Program this year compared to 2023.

Simmons said program recipients will help build connections with their work.

“These organizations are instrumental in creating opportunities that enhance our neighborhoods and foster community connections,” Simmons said.

Nearly 40 nonprofits are expected to get anywhere from $400 to $3,500 for their projects. They include city beautification projects, a community fridge, a projector for a local community after school program and more.

The city is expected to host a ceremony for the recipients later in June. City leaders say the money is expected to be awarded in late June to early July.

But while more programs are getting part of the $75,000 budgeted for the grants, the budget remains the same as in 2023, when only 21 recipients got the award.

Simmons released a statement in 2023 stating $1,150 and $8,000 would be distributed.

More applicants applied this year compared to last year. In 2023, 31 applications were received while this year saw 56 applicants.