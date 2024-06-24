© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

$2 million bail set for man charged with trying to drown 2 children at Connecticut beach

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 24, 2024 at 4:37 PM EDT

A New York man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities said he tried to drown two young children at a Connecticut beach over the weekend.

Romney Desronvil, 41, of the Queens section of New York City, was arraigned Monday in Milford Superior Court, where a judge set bail at $2 million and ordered him to return to court on July 1. He was detained on charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to children, a court clerk said.

The children, twins under the age of 3, were in intensive care at Yale New Haven Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available Monday. It was not clear whether the twins are related to Desronvil.

Mayor Dorinda Borer of West Haven, where the incident occurred, said in a social media post Sunday that the children had made “slight progress” and one of them was taken off intubation. She called the events “unthinkable.” She said the children's mother rushed to be with them early Sunday morning.

Desronvil's public defender, Ashley Miller, declined to comment after the arraignment.

In a report released Monday, West Haven police said Desronvil told them he was in a “tumultuous relationship” with the children’s mother and admitted to taking the twins from their home in New York.

He told officers he recently found “witchcraft material” belonging to the children’s mother that showed she was “wishing ill on another male,” the report said. He also was yelling on the beach that the mother was going to kill him, authorities said.

Desronvil told officers he drove onto the beach to speak with another child who had called him and said the twins' mother was going to call police on him, the report said. He said he panicked when he saw police and took the children into the water, officers said.

Police said in the report that the mother told them that she believes Desronvil has mental health problems.

A West Haven officer on patrol saw a vehicle on a local beach at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and heard screaming coming from the water, police said. As the officer went into the water, Desronvil and the children were drifting further into Long Island Sound, authorities said.

“It was obvious at this point that the male ... was deliberately drowning his children,” police said in a statement.

Other officers and firefighters entered the water and they were able to grab the children and bring them to shore, where lifesaving measures were performed, police said. They were rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Three officers also were treated for minor injuries, officials said.

Borer, the West Haven mayor, said she met the children's mother over the weekend.

“I wanted to let her know that even though they are far from home they have an entire community here that cares for them and we will provide whatever she needs; a hotel, meals, clothing, or a big hug,” she said.
News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate