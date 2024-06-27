© 2024 Connecticut Public

Grammy winner Jon Batiste to kick off latest CT Forum speaker series

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published June 27, 2024 at 1:11 PM EDT
FILE: Jon Batiste rehearses onstage for the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images North America
FILE: Jon Batiste rehearses onstage for the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Hartford’s Bushnell Theater has hosted a number of high-profile public figures over the years, from Michelle Obama to Patti Smith. It’s in part thanks to The Connecticut Forum, whose mission is to foster open, honest and civil dialogue. The nonprofit has announced the latest lineup of conversations.

“These are live and unscripted conversations, and our goal is that these conversations from the stage really inspire further conversations in our community,” Executive Director Mana Zarinejad told Connecticut Public’s “All Things Considered.”

Zarinejad encourages the community to submit questions and suggest future speakers.

“You may have in the audience people who just want to learn and engage and feel enriched in this area,” she said. “There might be the future Jon Batiste in the audience, or Heather Cox Richardson or José Andrés, and we hope to inspire them, as well.”

Tickets are now on sale for the following events:

Saturday, Sept. 28 2024

A CONVERSATION WITH JON BATISTE & SULEIKA JAOUAD

On the Joy of music, resilience, and living a creative Life

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES & HEATHER COX RICHARDSON IN CONVERSATION

Reflections on a complex America

Thursday, March 6, 2025

GLOBAL AFFAIRS WITH FORMER NATO OFFICER JAMES STAVRIDIS & YAMICHE ALCINDOR

Perspectives on today's changed world and looking ahead to 2050

Thursday, April 3, 2025

AN EVENING WITH JOSÉANDRÉS

Renowned humanitarian, chef, and restaurateur

Season tickets start at $130, Zarinejad said.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. He's proud to be a part of the team that won a regional Emmy Award for The Vote: A Connecticut Conversation. In his 21st year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
