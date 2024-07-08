UConn and men's basketball coach Dan Hurley agree to a 6-year, $50M contract

The University of Connecticut has reached a new contract with men's basketball coach Dan Hurley. The six-year deal is worth at least $50 million.

Hurley, who passed on a $70 million deal to coach the Los Angeles Lakers to return to the two-time defending NCAA champions, can also earn more through performance-based incentives, a Monday release from the school stated.

The agreement, which includes a $1 million annual retention bonus, will be covered by increased ticket sales revenue and donations from the Husky Athletic Fund, the release added. It replaces the six-year, $32.1 million agreement reached in June 2023 after Hurley won his first national championship with UConn.

The contract also makes it easier for Hurley to leave early for an NBA coaching job versus taking a job as a coach at another college. The payment required if Hurley leaves early for the NBA is much smaller than if he leaves for a coaching job at another university. If Hurley leaves for an NBA job after three years, he pays nothing.

Hurley — 141-58 in six seasons with the Huskies and 292-163 overall entering his 15th as a Division I head coach — acknowledged that the Lakers’ six-year, $70 million offer was “obviously tempting.” He was also mentioned as a candidate for the Kentucky coaching vacancy after John Calipari left for Arkansas. But Hurley reiterated last month that he belongs at UConn and stated in the release that “it’s an honor” to coach and represent the school and is proud of what the program has rebuilt for supporters and fans.

Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.