CT delegates descend on Milwaukee as GOP convention begins following Trump assassination attempt

Loading...

The Republican National Convention kicks off this week, with delegates and officials from Connecticut descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The event takes place not only as Trump leads a party in lockstep behind him, but also as Democrats roil over President Joe Biden’s viability and if they should replace him as their nominee.

Over the weekend, Connecticut officials reacted to the shooting at a Trump rally, which left the former president bloodied from what he said was a gunshot, one bystander dead, and two others critically wounded.

GOP Chair Ben Proto said the attempted assassination of Trump was "tragic and sad."

"The actions of one deranged individual do not represent American values. We make change at the ballot box," Proto said. "All Americans, regardless of political affiliation or political philosophy, must condemn this heinous act and recommit to engaging in political discussion that will move our country forward in a nonviolent manner."

Gov Ned. Lamont said that “political violence and gun violence of any kind have absolutely no place in our society and are never acceptable."

"We must all as Americans be able to express our views freely and without the fear of violence," Lamont said. "I also commend the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift action to protect everyone’s safety.”

This story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.