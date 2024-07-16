© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A CT program that pays $1,000 to victims of violent crimes is expanding

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan,
Tess Terrible
Published July 16, 2024 at 2:39 PM EDT
Connecticut Children's Medical Center
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Children's Medical Center

A pilot project in New Haven aimed at giving money to people injured by violence to help them in their recovery is expanding.

Yale New Haven Hospital, funded by the nonprofit 4-CT, last year gave $1,000 each to 100 victims of violent crimes – primarily young men recovering from gunshot wounds at the hospital.

The preliminary findings, just released, showed promise, said people involved with the effort. The pilot is expanding to Connecticut Children’s, a hospital in Hartford.

“Emergency cash aid empowers participants,” said Dr. James Dodington, medical director of the Yale New Haven Hospital Center for Injury and Violence Prevention. “They're more likely to engage in those key activities that we want them to be able to — to experience mental health recovery if they have that assistance.”

The cash assistance may also help people from getting injured again, he said.

Dodington said the cash acted as a buffer for loss of income after trauma, as well as covering costs of food, medical care and relocation.

“People are spending money on rent; they spend money on utilities, phone bills,” said Sarah Blanton, CEO of 4-CT. “It's groceries, it's transportation, it's clothing for kids. We have no restrictions on these cards, and so people can spend the money on anything they want, and we're not finding that they spend it on the things that I think many people worry about. They're not spending it on alcohol. They are truly spending it on helping themselves recover.”

Dodington emphasized that the rate of homicide for Black men in Connecticut is almost 30 times the rate of white men.

“We see this incredible and staggering disparity in Connecticut,” he said. “And we're hoping to see more of these cash aid assistance programs. Our hope is that as we build further evidence for this work, we will then have a case for making this more of a federally-funded and supported program.”

Learn more

Listen to Sarah Blanton and Dr. James Dodington discuss the pilot program on Connecticut Public’s “Where We Live” — and learn more about gun violence as experts are declaring it a public health crisis.
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content