What to know about Connecticut's 2024 primary

Connecticut has a primary on Tuesday, Aug. 13, open to voters in the Democratic and Republican parties.

The contests include a Republican primary for the U.S. Senate and a GOP primary in the Fourth Congressional District in Fairfield County. Registered voters will also cast their choice for a variety of state government seats. Winners of primaries advance to the November general election. In spots heavily weighted toward one political party, the August primary vote will all but decide the winner of those state government seats in the November general election.

Here’s what you need to know about Connecticut’s August 2024 primary:



July 23 - Absentee ballots for the primary become available on this day. Voters can apply online or visit their local town clerk.

Aug. 5-11 - Early voting. Eligible voters can vote in person at their designated location from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Aug. 6 and Aug. 8, when extended early voting hours apply from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aug. 13 - Primary day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.



Where do I vote?

Early Voting: Early voting locations will be listed by town as they become available.

Election Day: Registered voters can look up their polling place here .



Can I register and vote on Election Day in the primary?

No. Connecticut does not allow same-day registration for the primary.



I am an unaffiliated voter, can I vote in the primary?

No. Major parties require you to be a registered member before you can vote in that party’s primary. Both new and unaffiliated voters can register with a party, however, subject to certain registration deadlines.



I am or have been incarcerated. Am I eligible to vote?

Possibly. Eligibility depends on the nature of the crime and your current confinement status.

You are eligible to vote if:



You have been convicted of a misdemeanor and are currently confined (via absentee ballot).

You are in pretrial detention and have not been convicted of any crime (via absentee ballot).

You are convicted of a felony and have completed your confinement.

have completed your confinement. You are convicted of a felony and are currently on only parole or probation.

are currently on only parole or probation. You are convicted of election statute felonies and have completed confinement and parole/probation.

You are not eligible to register to vote or vote if:



You have been convicted of a felony and are currently confined.

Note: To restore voting rights after confinement, you must register to vote, even if previously registered, according to the Secretary of the State’s office.



What are the deadlines to vote in the primary?

Deadlines depend on your registration status and when you intend to vote.

How would you describe yourself? I’m a …

New voter looking to register and vote on Election Day (Aug. 13)

Deadline: Noon on Aug. 12 in person with your town’s registrar of voters or town clerk.

New voter looking to register and vote during the early voting period (Aug. 5-11)

Deadline: Noon on the business day before your desired early voting day (ex: before noon on Aug. 2 to vote on Aug. 5, or before noon on Aug. 5 to vote on Aug. 6, etc.)

Unaffiliated voter looking to enroll in a party and vote on Election Day.

Deadline: Noon on Aug. 12 in person with your town’s registrar of voters or town clerk.

Unaffiliated voter looking to enroll in a party and vote during the early voting period (Aug. 5-11) Deadline: Noon on Aug. 2



Do I need to show photo identification to vote?

No. Instead of presenting ID, voters can, in most cases, sign an affidavit when poll workers ask for ID. The identification does not need to be a driver’s license. It also does not need to have a photo. Here is a detailed list of Connecticut’s in-person voter ID requirements .



What are some of the key races?

U.S. Senate (Republican)

Beacon Falls First Selectman Gerry Smith faces Matthew Corey. Smith, who has his party’s endorsement, is “equally adept in white and blue-collar settings,” according to his website . His main issues include the economy, the Mexico-U.S. border, family values and the opioid crisis. Manchester native Matthew Corey is a Navy veteran and small business owner. He owns and runs the One Wood Pub in East Hartford. The winner will face incumbent Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat who first began serving in the Senate in 2013.

U.S. Congress, Fourth Congressional District (Republican)

There is also a GOP primary in the Fourth Congressional District in Fairfield County. Michael Goldstein , an ophthalmologist who lives in Greenwich, will go against Bob MacGuffie , the party-endorsed candidate from Fairfield. MacGuffie served as head of Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential primary campaign in Connecticut. The winner will face incumbent Rep. Jim Himes, a Democrat who began serving in Congress in 2009.

22nd State Senate District (Democratic)

A crowded field of four Democrats is looking to replace State Sen. Marilyn Moore, who announced her retirement earlier this year . The field includes former Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch, who once held the seat, as well as city councilman Scott Burns, Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox, an associate professor of legal studies at Quinnipiac University, and Tyler Mack, who was endorsed by Moore and has worked as a legislative aide. There is no official party-endorsed candidate.

23rd State Senate District (Democratic)

Bridgeport city council member Ernie Newton is making another General Assembly comeback attempt. Newton has a history of corruption and campaign finance convictions . He faces incumbent Sen. Herron Gaston, the party-endorsed candidate, first elected to the state legislature in 2022.

124th House District (Democrat)

State Rep. Andre Baker, Jr., who owns a funeral services business , is running for re-election. He faces Bridgeport city councilwoman Eneida Martinez, the party-endorsed candidate for the 124th District. Martinez was allegedly involved in absentee ballot abuse in Bridgeport, according to the Connecticut Mirror . When reached by the Mirror, she had no comment on the matter.

140th State House District (Democratic)

As the Norwalk Hour has reported , “voting irregularities” during a House district caucus earlier this year are leading to this summer’s primary between incumbent State Rep. Travis Simms and challenger Carleton Giles. Simms, a former professional boxer , has served as a representative for the district since 2018. Giles is former chair of the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.



A list of other state races by district

Note: * means the candidate has the endorsement of the party.

2nd Senate District (Democratic)

*Douglas McCrory

Shellye Davis

Ayana Taylor

7th Senate District (Democratic)

*Cynthia Mangini

Nathan Wolliston

15th House District (Democratic)

*Jennifer A. Marshall-Nealy

Bobby Gibson

26th House District (Democratic)

*David DeFronzo

Aram Ayalon

29th Senate District (Republican)

*Chris Reddy

Susanne Witkowski

58th House District (Democratic)

*John Santanella

David Alexander

69th House District (Republican)

*Jason Buchsbaum

Edwin N. Cady

88th House District (Democratic)

*Joshua Elliott

Dan Garrett

91st House District (Democratic)

*Jennifer Pope

Laurie Sweet

94th House District (Democratic)

*Steven B. Winter

Tarolyn Moore

Abdul Osmanu

110th House District (Democratic)

*Bob Godfrey

Melissa B. Santana

146th House District (Democratic)

*Eilish Collins Main

David Michel

148th House District (Democratic)

*Jonathan Jacobson

Anabel Figueroa

Connecticut Public’s Shanice Rhule, Patrick Skahill and Matt Dwyer contributed to this report.