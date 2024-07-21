CT officials applaud Biden’s service to country as he drops out of 2024 presidential race

Connecticut elected officials are reacting to Sunday’s news that President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Democratic officials praised Biden for his decision and for what he's accomplished as president, as well as his decades of service in politics.

Biden will “will go down in history as one of the most effective, consequential presidents in our nation's history,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, who was part of Biden’s National Advisory Board and acted as a campaign surrogate for the president.

"Joe Biden has always put his country first,” Murphy said. “He knows the risk Donald Trump poses to our democracy, mandating that our number one priority must be defeating Trump this fall. I know this decision was agonizing for him, but once again, his love of country shines through. A nation turns its grateful eyes to Joe Biden for his world changing service and his constant selflessness.”

Biden has been the "compassionate, courageous leader our country desperately needed during a time of crisis," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

“Joe is a smart, strategic fighter who always – always – looks out for the little guy," Blumenthal said. "I am incredibly grateful for his lifetime of service and his unwavering, steadfast commitment to the future of our nation.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney said that Biden’s decision was “motivated by his patriotism and deep love for America and its democracy.”

“When the focus shifts from politics of the day on to his many historic achievements, the country will have an opportunity to reflect on the benefits of his presidency for veterans, seniors, young Americans, and the renaissance of America’s industrial base and infrastructure,” Courtney said. “During the last three and a half years, he’s had a great partner in Vice President Kamala Harris who I strongly support to lead the Democratic Party to build on their record of success with a new agenda focused on our future.”

Connecticut Democratic Party members also reacted favorably to the news.

Nancy DiNardo, state party chair, said that Biden has "served our country with distinction for decades."

"We thank him profoundly for his service and leadership through some of the most difficult years of our lifetimes," DiNardo said. "We urge every Democrat to follow his lead. Our country is facing a threat like no other from the MAGA ticket. The time is now to unite behind Vice President Harris and defeat Donald Trump. As the president said, let’s do this.”

Before Sunday's announcement, Connecticut Republican Party chair Ben Proto had said that Harris is not qualifiedto be president — or vice president — of the United States. His comments were roundly criticized by Democrats across the state.

“It was clearly gender and racial politics that were put in play by the Democrats, and as a result they have a person sitting a heartbeat away from the presidency who really is not capable of serving in that role,” Proto told Connecticut Public on Wednesday.

Jason Stanley, who researches political rhetoric at Yale University, considers Proto’s comments as part of a national campaign against diversity, equity and inclusion.

“This is a code for saying that Black people and women are not competent,” Stanley said.