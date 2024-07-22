After Biden steps aside, CT Democrats fall in line as Harris looks to lock up nomination

Loading...

Elected officials across Connecticut coalesced behind Vice President Kamala Harris Monday, endorsing her as the Democratic presidential candidate they think is best-suited to defeat Republican Donald Trump this November.

Harris moved swiftly Monday to lock up Democratic delegates nationwide, following President Joe Biden’s decision Sunday not to seek reelection. Within minutes of Biden’s announcement, the president tossed his support to Harris, seismically shifting the 2024 presidential contest.

In Connecticut, elected officials said Monday they were throwing their support behind Harris.

“I do support her,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on CNBC. “I think she’ll be really good.”

Lamont, the first governor to endorse Biden in the 2020 primary, said Sunday’s news was “not a total surprise” and that “there have been a lot of conversations, especially going back” to Biden’s debate performance in late June.

“I think it’s a fresh start,” Lamont said. “Kamala has an opportunity to reintroduce herself to the people of the country and she’s going to be a very strong nominee.”

Four members of the state’s General Assembly, who are also Connecticut delegates to the Democratic National Convention, said Monday they also “strongly endorse” Harris for president.

State Sen. Christine Cohen, and state Reps. Josh Elliott, Kate Farrar and Corey Paris released a joint statement.

"We face a critical moment in our country's history to come together to fight for our democracy, our freedoms and our future. Vice President Harris has proven she is prepared to lead and will continue the incredible legacy that she shares with President Joe Biden,” the state lawmakers said.

Speaking on Connecticut Public Radio’s “The Wheelhouse,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Harris “brings an energy and vitality” to the Democratic ticket – and that he supports the vice president.

“I’m endorsing her today,” said Blumenthal, a Democrat. “We need unity and we will have it. … The excitement and energy that Joe Biden has, in effect, unleashed through this decision and his endorsement of Kamala Harris are going to bring us together as a party … but also, I think, as a country.”

Other members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are also endorsing Harris – including Sen. Chris Murphy.

But Blumenthal acknowledged Harris is already being attacked by Republicans for her race and gender, moves he said were politically “very unwise.”

Last week, Ben Proto, the head of the Connecticut Republican Party, told “The Wheelhouse” he believes Harris isn’t qualified to be president — or vice president — of the United States.

“Kamala Harris was chosen for a reason and it had absolutely nothing to do with her ability to be the next president of the United States, to be the vice president of the United States,” Proto said.

“It was clearly gender and racial politics that were put in play by the Democrats, and as a result they have a person sitting a heartbeat away from the presidency who really is not capable of serving in that role,” he said.

Blumenthal called Republican attacks on Harris’ race and gender “shameful and disgraceful.”

“We’re already seeing some of the misogynistic and frankly racist overtones – not even undertones – in what Republicans are saying,” Blumenthal said, “which I think is really unfortunate for the country.”

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public Radio’s Frankie Graziano, Eddy Martinez, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.