Music, colors and pride: Peruvians celebrate Independence Day in Connecticut

The Peruvian community gathered at the state Capitol in Hartford Friday morning to celebrate in anticipation of Peru’s 203rd Independence Day, which is July 28. The spirited flag-raising ceremony featured vibrant performances by local dance groups, showcasing Peru’s rich cultural heritage.

Peruvian Consul Elvis Tuesta addressed the community, showing gratitude for the warm welcome Peruvians have received in the United States, particularly in Connecticut.

“We have much to be thankful for," Tuesta said. "First, we thank God for keeping us and illuminating our path. We also thank this country for receiving us with open arms, especially the state of Connecticut and its authorities, who have facilitated the Peruvian community’s integration.”

While there are currently around 35,000 Peruvians in Connecticut, the community continues to grow, Tuesta said.

State Rep. Hilda Santiago honored the community with a citation from the Connecticut General Assembly in recognition of the cultural and economic contribution of Peruvians in the state.

“The Connecticut General Assembly hereby offers its congratulations to the Consulado General del Peru here in Hartford, Connecticut, and the entire membership extends its very best wishes,” Santiago said.

Dancers bring Peruvian culture to life

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Valentina Rodriguez (10) dances with instructor Carlos Gallardo during a celebration of Peru's independence day at the state capitol building in Hartford on July 26, 2024.

Carlos Gallardo, co-director of Ritmo y Pasión, a traditional dance academy in Greenwich, emphasized the importance of the academy's role in preserving Peruvian culture. Founded 15 years ago by patriotic Peruvians, the academy focuses on traditional dances like tondero and marinera, maintaining a connection to their heritage.

"I have students who are Peruvian and others with mixed parentage,” Gallardo said. “Their parents have instilled in them a love for our dance. Although not all are purely Peruvian, they are Peruvian at heart. It brings me joy to share my knowledge with the students."

Gallardo’s love for traditional dances began at a young age in Peru, and now, through Ritmo y Pasion, he aims to instill that same passion in his students.

Emi Gallegos, a native of Lima, began dancing at the age of four. After moving to Connecticut at 18, she faced challenges finding a Peruvian dance school but eventually discovered Ritmo y Pasión. She joined the academy as a teacher last year.

"I really enjoy the dances from Peru because they are full of color and expression. However, I particularly like the marinera,” Gallegos said. “There is a large Peruvian community in Greenwich, which is why we have many students, and other people also appreciate our dances."

The academy, with locations in Connecticut and New York, has a diverse group of students, ranging from 30-year-oldsd to children of school age.

Leonardo De La Torre, a 10-year-old solo performer of traditional Peruvian dances, has captivated audiences with his dynamic performances. He traveled from Patterson, New Jersey, to perform in Hartford.

“If you want to dance these, follow your passion and follow your Peruvian roots. Never be scared to express your feelings of why you want to dance these,” Leonardo said.

Continuing traditions

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Four year old Marcy Scanlon waves a Peruvian flag at a celebration of Peru's independence day at the state capitol building in Hartford on July 26, 2024.

Hilda Espinoza from Villa El Salvador, who has been in the United States since 2017, expressed the importance of teaching Peruvian history and culture to her children.

“For me, it is an immense pleasure to be here. There is a deep sentiment for the country that we have left behind,” she said.

Ayde Orozco, hailing from Lima, emphasized the need for more cultural events.

“We need to have more places to celebrate. There are restaurants but no traditional shows, and I think that’s what we’re missing a bit. There should be more shows, more art,” Orozco said.

Pedro Carranza, from Chiclayo, shared his pride in celebrating Peruvian traditions in the United States.

“For me, it is a great satisfaction,” Carranza said. “Seeing the Peruvian traditions in another country is very satisfying.”

State Rep. Juan Candelaria reminded attendees that maintaining and celebrating their traditions is crucial.

“If we do not continue our traditions, no one will do it for us,” Candelaria said. “Peru must always be present on every occasion. This is a reminder that you contribute greatly to this country and this state.”

