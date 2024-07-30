Norwalk Hospital food service workers say employer is slow walking contract negotiations

Food service workers at Norwalk Hospital have spent nearly a year negotiating a union contract with their employer Morrison Healthcare, but not much has come of it.

Workers like Rhonda Benn, a caterer, say Morrison isn’t offering good yearly pay raises.

“They offered a 25 cent increase, Benn said. “I think that was an insult, that was a slap in the face, and it goes to show exactly how they think and feel about us.”

But while negotiations are moving at a snail’s pace, an important milestone is rapidly approaching. The workers unionized last year, after years of what they claim are abusive management and poor pay per previous reporting from Connecticut Public .

But since the union has yet to get a contract, workers could potentially vote to remove the union as their representative if the two sides don’t agree to a contract a year after forming the union, according to union advocates.

Connecticut Health Care Associates District 1199 (CHCA), NUHHCE President Dave Hannon said the workers are committed to seeing this through.

“We have strong support within the group, and everybody understands the games that Morrison has been playing,” Hannon said.

The hospital worker’s union is a part of CHCA, and Hannon said the workers have negotiated for months on pay and benefits. Another issue workers have brought up is the temperature of the kitchen, which workers say can go above 100 degrees.

Hannon, said this is his fifth time working with a union on contract negotiations and said the slow pace is expected, due to drawing up a completely new contract.

A Morrison Healthcare spokesperson said they are negotiating with scrupulousness without responding to contradictory claims by workers.

“We have a long history of listening to our associates and working productively with unions where they exist. We look forward to continuing to meet and bargain in good faith with Connecticut Health Care Associates.”

But while negotiations are ongoing, some workers are feeling the pressure. Benn said workers oftentimes take on other jobs just to make ends meet.

Those second, or even third jobs help put food on the table, but it can also be an obstacle to union membership.

“Some workers can't attend meetings because they have another job because of the low pay that we get,” Benn said.

Shatiqua Fleming, a cook, said the constant overwork was having an effect on their morale, and she said her coworkers would sometimes fall victim to infighting.

But Fleming said a recent practice picket at the hospital brought them a renewed clarity of purpose. She saw local and state officials supporting them at the rally.

Cars passing by honked in support.

“The way that everybody came together and stood together in solidarity was really heartwarming,” Fleming said.